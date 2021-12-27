Houston Texans cornerback Tavierre Thomas is mobbed by his teammates after returning an interception 48 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at NRG Stadium.
Yes, I know the headline refers to not just one, but two, classic songs, but in examining the Houston Texans’ shocking 41-29 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, I’ll focus on the March Madness ballad performed by Luther Vandross rather than the Bonnie Raitt diddy about a taboo love affair.
In a miserable 2021 season, the Texans finally got “one shining moment” Sunday. It was pretty surreal to see a floundering team like the Texans not only beat a playoff contender in the Chargers, but they blew the visitors out at NRG Stadium on Sunday.
