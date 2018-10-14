The Boston Red Sox clearly had an amped up sense of urgency in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series, as they handed the Houston Astros a 7-5 defeat Sunday night at Fenway Park to tie the series, 1-1.
That must-win attitude was clear almost immediately after the Red Sox’s stunning 7-2 Game 1 loss when their manager Alex Cora refused to announce a Game 3 starter and said two likely candidates to take the bump Tuesday — Rick Porcello and Nathan Eovaldi — would be available out of the bullpen in Game 2.
And when it came to be game time, the Red Sox immediately displayed a sense of urgency by jumping all over Astros starting pitcher Gerrit Cole with aggressive at-bats. A first-inning leadoff double by Mookie Betts followed by a sharp single by Andrew Benintendi made the score 1-0 in a blink of an eye. Later in the inning, a still rattled Cole had a throwing error, and eventually Rafael Devers took advantage of that error by singling in another run.
Even after the Astros responded with a two-run George Springer double in the top of the second, and Marwin Gonzalez had a trademark postseason two-out clutch hit — this time a two-run home run — in the top of the third to give Houston a 4-2 lead, the Red Sox kept their proverbial foot on the gas pedal and got a huge three-run double from Jackie Bradley Jr.
Not satisfied with a late one-run lead, the Red Sox added insurance runs in the seventh and eighth innings, as well, to secure the win.
It was obvious that the Red Sox were playing Game 2 like there was no tomorrow, because, to be frank, if they flew into Houston down 0-2 in the series, there probably would have been no tomorrow, as hope for Boston to pull out a series win would have been minimal.
But, now we have ourselves a series again as the ALCS shifts to Minute Maid Park. First pitch for Game 3 is set for 4:09 p.m. Tuesday. The game will be televised on TBS, and broadcast on the radio at 790 AM.
