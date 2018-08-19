At the close of the Houston Texans’ inter-squad practice Thursday with the San Francisco 49ers, head coach Bill O’Brien said his top players would get “about the same” amount of playing time in their preseason game Saturday against the 49ers as they saw the week prior, and he was true to his word.
Like in the preseason opener, quarterback Deshaun Watson only played one series (leading an 11-play, 79-yard touchdown drive, connecting on 5 of 8 passes for 73 yards with a 1-yard TD pass). Defensive starters J.J. Watt, Jadeveon Clowney, Whitney Mercilus, Tyrann Mathieu, Benardrick McKinney, D.J. Reader and Johnathan Joseph all were held out of the game.
Almost all of the defensive players mentioned are either coming off a serious injury or have a history of serious injuries, so limiting their chances of getting banged up before the regular season even starts is the right decision for the long term.
But, it will most likely be a costly move in the short term. After Thursday’s training camp practice, O’Brien was confident his veteran players were getting all the work they needed during their practice sessions. But, any coach at any level will say no amount of practice can properly simulate the speed and intensity of an actual game.
Look no further than the Texans’ regular season opener for proof. O’Brien was equally careful with his top players in the 2017 preseason, and while at the time no one knew just how much the Jacksonville Jaguars had improved, the Texans came out flatter than a pancake against their Week 1 opponent in a 29-7 loss.
So, with many of the Texans’ key players likely seeing their first significant game action in a long while in the regular season opener at Gillette Stadium against the New England Patriots, expectations should be guarded. In fact, it may even take multiple games for those players to get back into the swing of things.
Many Texans fans will (and should) be excited for the return of Watson, but it will be the health of the defense that will make or break the Texans this season. Don’t forget, for as great as Watson was before his season-ending ACL injury, the team was just 3-3 in his starts thanks to the defense already being crippled with injuries by the time Watson had settled in.
So, if holding out their key defensive players from game action in the preseason results in a full regular season of good health for said players, it’s a wise move.
