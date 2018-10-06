The Houston Astros dipped their toes into playing playoff-style baseball Friday, and on Saturday dove right in.
While the postseason technically began Friday for the Astros in Game 1 of their American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians, Saturday’s Game 2 at Minute Maid Park was the first of the series with that true playoff feel — with the defending champs showing true championship mettle in a 3-1 victory to take a 2-0 lead in the series.
One main ingredient that gives a playoff game that October feeling is big-time pitching, and the Astros got just that with a historically great performance from Game 2 starter Gerrit Cole.
Cole’s 12 strikeouts and no walks over his seven innings of work marked only the second time in MLB history a pitcher recorded at least that many punch-outs while also issuing zero free passes in a playoff game. New York Mets Hall of Famer Tom Seaver accomplished the feat with 13 strikeouts and no walks exactly 45 years ago in Game 1 of the 1973 National League Championship series.
Cole’s lone big mistake in his start was a two-out solo home run given up to Francisco Lindor that gave the Indians a 1-0 lead in the top of the third. Other than that, Cole only surrendered two lightly hit singles and at no point looked to be in danger.
And speaking of big-time pitching, not to be overlooked Saturday was a gut-check outing from Astros closer Roberto Osuna. Osuna was called upon to face arguably the Indians’ best hitter and source of their only run Lindor — who represented the tying run — with two outs and one on in the eighth inning. Osuna won the showdown on a swinging strikeout, and then came back to finish off the save in the ninth inning against the heart of the Indians’ order.
The other main ingredient in October baseball is clutch batting, which the Astros needed after falling behind a run early. The intensity steadily rose, as the Indians held their 1-0 lead heading into the bottom of the sixth, but then the Astros came through in scrappy fashion.
Leading off and down 1-2 in the count, Jose Altuve barely fouled off two straight pitches before hitting a little dribbler down the third-base line. Initially stumbling out of the batter’s box, Altuve hustled to beat the throw. Alex Bregman then worked a seven-pitch walk.
After an out, the Indians brought in lefty reliever Andrew Miller to turn the switch hitting Marwin Gonzalez around to his weaker, right-handed side and set the stage for a game-altering at-bat.
Gonzalez responded by raking a two-run double to right field that saw the trailing runner Bregman barely beat the relay throw to the plate as the always aggressive third base coach Gary Pettis waved him home.
Bregman — whose star continues to just get brighter this season — later gave the Astros some breathing room by crushing a two-out solo home run to left-center field in the bottom of the seventh.
It’s performances like Cole’s and moments like Gonzalez’s sixth-inning at-bat or the Osuna-Lindor matchup that make October baseball something truly special in sports.
