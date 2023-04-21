Going into the final stretch of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division I softball season, the battle for first place and the top seed of the Region 14 South Zone Division heated up this week as Galveston College and San Jacinto College-South split a doubleheader.
With the series split, the No. 13-ranked Whitecaps improved to 33-7 overall, 13-3 in conference play and are tied for first place with SJC-South in the South Zone Division with six games remaining in the regular season. The Coyotes are 34-14 and 13-3.
“It’s been a great season, and it’s only going to get more exciting as we wind down the regular season because it looks like it will come down to the wire,” said GC athletic director and head softball coach Kelly Raines.
“We got a split playing away and we came close to taking both games this week, but San Jac is a talented and competitive team. These final six games of the season are important and we have to stay focused.”
GC visits Alvin Community College (18-22, 7-9) for a doubleheader Saturday at 1 and 3 p.m. and return home for the final four games of the regular season against conference rivals Angelina College (20-18, 11-7) on April 27 and SJC-South on May 3. Both final home series will be played at 1 and 3 p.m.
At San Jac this week, the Whitecaps were led by right-handed sophomore pitcher Gabby Guzman and the top of the batting order en route to a convincing 12-4 opening game victory over the Coyotes in five innings.
Guzman and the Whitecaps staked the home team to a 3-0 lead in the first inning, but GC’s offense exploded for seven runs in the second frame and another four in the third to take an 11-4 lead.
That was all Guzman needed as she preceded to shut down the Coyotes offense for the next three innings.
The Whitecaps added a run in the fifth to seal the 12-4 win. With the victory, Guzman improved to 15-3. She pitched all five innings and struck out three opposing batters.
Offensively, Guzman went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and four RBIs, designated player Karlie Barba and second baseman Samantha Gonzalez also went 2-for-4, each scoring twice. Barba collected three RBIs and Gonzalez brought in one run.
In the second game, SJC-South pitcher Reanna Nieman clamped down GC’s offense and allowed only three runs to lead the Coyotes to a 5-3 win and earn a series split with the Whitecaps. GC freshman right-handed pitcher Karlie Barba (11-2) pitched six innings and was credited with the loss.
