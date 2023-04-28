GALVESTON
After sailing to a 5-1 opening game victory over Angelina College on Wednesday, Galveston College relaxed a little too much and allowed the Roadrunners to get away with a 9-8 win after a late-inning rally fell short.
The No. 15-ranked Whitecaps improved to 36-8 overall with the doubleheader split, but slipped to second place in the NJCAA DI Region 14 South Zone Division with an 18-4 record, behind division-leading San Jacinto College-South (38-14, 17-3). SJC-South swept Blinn College 4-2 and 12-4.
“Gabby (Guzman) pitched a great game to get us started and I’m proud of her for getting her 17th win of the season,” GC athletic director and head softball coach Kelly Raines said. “We relaxed a little in the middle innings and made some mistakes in the fourth. We were able to come back, but fell just short in the end.”
The Whitecaps have two games remaining in the regular season against SJC-South at home at 1 and 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Ball High School Softball Field, located at 3103 83rd St. in Galveston. In addition, GC will recognize its sophomore players during the doubleheader against the Ravens.
Meanwhile, SJC-South faces Angelina College in a doubleheader this weekend before closing the season against GC. Next week’s Whitecaps-Ravens matchup could decide the division winner.
“We’re looking forward to facing San Jac, they’re a competitive and talented team,” Raines said. “It’s going to be a tough series and more so because it will most likely decide the division winner and regional tournament seeding.”
In their previous meeting, GC and SJC-South split the series. The Whitecaps defeated the Ravens 12-4 in the first game and dropped the second, 5-3, on April 17.
In the 5-1 triumph over Angelina College, starting right-handed sophomore pitcher Gabby Guzman (17-3) allowed only one run, six hits and struck out three batters en route to her 17th win of the season.
Center fielder Kamyrn Cottrell cranked a three-run homer as part of the Whitecaps five-run first inning in the opening game. Guzman and second baseman Samantha Gonzalez each went 2-for-4 with a run scored. Designated player Karlie Barba went 1-for-4 and notched an RBI.
In the second game, GC complicated things in the middle innings. Leading 2-1 in the fourth, the Roadrunners lit up the home team for six runs to take an 8-1 lead and knock out Whitecaps starting pitcher Karlie Barba.
GC’s bats woke up in the fifth frame and the home team’s rally began. The Whitecaps scored seven runs over the next two innings to close within a run. However, AC’s lone score in the top of the sixth to give the visitors a 9-8 lead was just the insurance the Roadrunners needed to slip past the blue and orange and earn a split of the doubleheader and win the season series, 3-1.
“We dug a deep hole to climb out of,” Raines said. “But, once again, the team showed we have the ability to rally and come from behind. These kind of games and experience will help us in regionals.”
Barba was credited with the loss and fell to 12-3 on the season. On offense, freshman utility player Bryley Westfahl went 4-for-4 with two runs scored and one RBI, while catcher Maria Andrade went 3-for-4 with four RBIs to spark the Whitecaps rally. Barba went 2-for-4 with a run and a pair of RBIs, while Guzman went 1-for-4 with a score and an RBI.
