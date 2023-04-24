GALVESTON
Galveston College split a four-game series with Alvin Community College in an NJCAA Division I Region 14 South Zone divisional rivalry over the weekend, and the Whitecaps have won three of their last five games.
GC won the first and third games of the series 1-0 and 2-1, while ACC took the second and fourth games, 8-0 and 9-4. With the split, the Whitecaps improved to 22-30 overall, 10-22 and fifth place in the South Zone Division. The Dolphins are currently in third place with 28-21 and 18-14 records.
“We’ve seen some improvement over the last few games, winning three of the last five,” said GC head baseball coach Kevin Lallmann, who recently won his 400th game. “There have been some really good pitcher’s battles lately and that’s made for a few close and exciting games. ACC is a tough team and we managed to split the series with them.”
In Saturday’s victory, the Dolphins took a 1-0 lead in the third inning. However, the Whitecaps knotted it up a 1-all in the fifth before scoring the game-winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning to claim the 2-1 victory.
Center fielder RJ Patrick and second baseman Ken Hemmer scored GC’s winning runs and freshman right-handed pitcher Cullen Flowers was credited with the win to improve to 2-0 on the season. Flowers threw 1.2 innings of relief for starting pitcher Nate Campbell and fanned two batters. Campbell pitched five innings of a four-hit ball and struck out seven Dolphins.
With three games remaining in the regular season, the Whitecaps will host Blinn College at 6 p.m. Thursday at Bernard Davis Field in what will be their last home game of the year. GC will end the season on the road against BC on Saturday at 2 and 5 p.m. in Brenham.
