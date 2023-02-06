GALVESTON
The Galveston College Whitecaps baseball team held off a late-inning surge by Angelina College to defeat the Roadrunners 9-7 before an energetic home-opening crowd at Bernard Davis Stadium.
GALVESTON
The Galveston College Whitecaps baseball team held off a late-inning surge by Angelina College to defeat the Roadrunners 9-7 before an energetic home-opening crowd at Bernard Davis Stadium.
“It’s always a good feeling to win the home opener,” Whitecaps head baseball coach Kevin Lallman said. “We played a good game and it was experience for the team, especially our relievers. Our guys worked their way out of some jams and we held them off to get the home-opening win.”
Starting pitcher Dravin Barber notched his first victory of the season after 3.1 innings of work, including three strikeouts.
Right fielder Jaden Camp went 2-for-4, scored a pair of runs and notched three RBIs, while shortstop Hector Rodriguez hit 2-for-3 and scored once with a pair of RBIs to help lead the home team to victory.
The Whitecaps (4-3) received additional run support from designated hitter Parker Airhart, who went 1-for-3, scored a run and collected two RBIs, and leadoff hitter Vincent Sanchez, 1-for-2, including a walk and scored twice.
In the night cap, GC dropped a hard-fought pitching duel to Temple College, 3-2. Whitecaps pitcher Kameron Hardebeck (0-1) gave up two runs on three hits in three innings of relief work and was charged with the loss.
Left Fielder Jeron Petterson and Catcher Parker Airhart scored for GC to give the Whitecaps a 2-1 lead after the third inning. The Leopards came back with a pair of runs in the sixth and held off GC for a 3-2 win in seven innings.
Prior to the home opener, the Whitecaps swept two away games at Angelina College 3-1 and 7-3 on Feb. 3.
GC won one of three games on the road to open the season Jan. 27-28. After a heart-breaking 10-9 loss to Baton Rouge Community College in the season opener, the Whitecaps bounced back the next day to win 9-4. GC narrowly lost to Ranger College 4-3 to end the season-opening series.
The Whitecaps will continue their opening homestand and host Spartan Post Grad Academy at Bernard Davis Stadium at noon Tuesday. GC will also host the Tournament of Champions on Friday and Saturday.
The Whitecaps will face Wabash Valley College on 1 p.m. Friday and Seminole State College at 4 p.m. GC closes out the competition on 4 p.m. Saturday against Ranger College.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.