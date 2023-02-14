GALVESTON
After a shaky start against Hill College in the first of four games during the weekend, the Galveston College Whitecaps softball team rallied to sweep all four and extended their winning streak to seven consecutive games.
Updated: February 14, 2023 @ 11:56 pm
The Whitecaps closed out the weekend with a 7-3 win over St. Thomas University and improved to 10-1 overall. GC freshman righthander Abigayle Woodson went the distance and was credited with the victory.
“The comeback win against Hill College was a good test for our pitchers and players,” said Galveston College head softball coach Kelly Raines. “These kinds of games build character and give our players experience in learning how to overcome adversity and finding a way to win.”
Galveston College did just that. The Whitecaps overcame deficits of 2-1 and 3-2 to pull off a 4-3 victory over Hill College on Friday in eight innings. GC sophomore righthander Gabby Guzman hurled all eight innings and recorded the win for the Whitecaps.
GC righthander Woodson held the Rebels to a pair of runs in the Friday nightcap, and the Whitecaps’ offense exploded for 11 runs en route to an 11-2 victory in five innings.
The Whitecaps bats stayed hot going into Saturday’s game against Monroe College as GC’s offense erupted for four runs in the first inning and three in the third. The home team collected an insurance run in the fifth to defeat the Mustangs 8-2.
Guzman threw her second complete game in as many days, allowing only two runs on five hits in seven innings while striking out four Mustangs in the process. She also helped her cause on offense with a 3-for-4 performance, including two doubles and four RBIs.
Third baseman Aviana Gonzalez went 2-for-2, including a home run, for the Whitecaps and second baseman Samantha Gonzalez went 2-for-4, scored a run and notched an RBI.
The Whitecaps will play Monroe College at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesday, and again on Friday at noon and 2 p.m. to conclude their season-opening 11-game homestand.
