The Galveston College Whitecaps softball team continued their strong start to the 2023 season by sweeping Bossier Parrish Community College 6-4 and 11-2 on Saturday at the Lassie League Complex.
With the sweep, the Whitecaps improved to 6-1 on the season and extended their winning streak to three games.
“I’m proud of what the team has done so far,” Galveston College Athletic Director and Head Softball Coach Kelly Raines said. “It’s a long season, but it’s always good to get started on the right foot and set the tone for the rest of the season.”
In the first game, GC overcame a 2-1 deficit with a 2-for-4 performance by designated player Karlie Barb, including a home run and three RBIs, and third baseman Aviana Gonzalez (2-for-3) with two hits and one RBI. Whitecaps pitcher Gabby Guzman held the Cavaliers to five hits and struck out eight in seven innings to improve to 3-0.
In the second game, GC powered to an 11-2 victory over Bossier Parish on a six-run second inning. Third baseman Tallulah Civoniceva went 2-for-3 (4-for-5 in two games) and scored two runs, Guzman went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs, catcher Maria Andrade hit another homer and collected a pair of RBIs, and center fielder Kamyrn Cottrell went 2-for-3. Whitecaps hurler Abigayle Woodson (1-1) notched her first win of the season and struck out eight in five innings.
GC opened the season winning three out of four games at the Island Invitational (Jan. 27-28) and routed Garden City Community College 19-2 on Jan. 28 in a non-tournament game to wrap up their opening weekend winning four out of five games.
The Whitecaps will continue their opening homestand and host Hill College on Friday in a doubleheader at 1 and 3 p.m.
