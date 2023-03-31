GALVESTON
Facing National Junior College Athletic Association Region 14 South Zone Division-leading Blinn College, Galveston College managed to do what only three other teams have accomplished this season — beat the Buccaneers.
Whitecaps sophomore right-hander Nate Campbell tossed six innings of two-hit ball and struck out a dozen Bucs batters. GC’s defense made some key plays and the offense scored just enough to edge out BC, 2-1, in the opener of the twin bill on March 25 and snapped a losing streak in the process.
“Blinn College is a talented team and we knew each game of the doubleheader against them was going to be tough,” Whitecaps baseball head coach Kevin Lallmann said. “Campbell pitched a great game and our relievers did their job to get the win. Our offense is getting back on track, but we have to keep on working in practice to improve. We have a little over a month left in the season and we have to make the best of it to make a run at a regional tournament berth.”
The Bucs took a 1-0 lead in the second inning, but their bats were shut down for the next five innings while their defense committed three errors to open the door for the Whitecaps.
GC took advantage of BC errors to score the tying and game-winning runs in the third frame and defeat BC, 2-1. Whitecaps sophomore shortstop Hector Rodriguez went 2-for-2 with a walk and a run scored. GC sophomore catcher Parker Airhart was 0-for-2, but walked and scored.
With the victory, Whitecaps starter Campbell improved to 3-3. Fellow sophomore righty Wyatt Wick pitched two-thirds of an inning in relief and notched his first save of the season. Bucs starting hurler Victor Loa pitched 2.2 innings, walked four GC batters, was credited with the loss and dropped to 3-1 on the year.
The Whitecaps looked like they were on their way to a two-game sweep of BC when they took a 4-0 lead with back-to-back two-run innings to open the night cap. However, the Bucs got a run back in the third frame and knocked out GC starting right-handed pitcher Dravin Barber in the fifth inning when they unloaded for five unanswered runs to take a 6-4 lead.
GC’s middle relievers were hit for another five runs in the following inning and the Whitecaps found themselves on the wrong end of an 11-4 game. The home team got a run back in the seventh, but the visitors added a run in the eighth and three more in the ninth to win, 15-5.
Whitecaps sophomore right-handed reliever Nathan Scott (0-2) was charged with the loss, his second of the season.
With the series split, GC’s record is 16-22 overall on the year and 4-14 in the South Zone Division, and BC is 26-8 and 14-4.
GC hosts Wharton County Junior College for a doubleheader on Saturday at 2 and 4:30 p.m. and then face Coastal Bend College on Monday, also at home at Bernard Davis Field, at 2 p.m.
