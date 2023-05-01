Galveston College Whitecaps sophomore infielder Ken Hemmer throws to first base during an April 26, 2023 game against Blinn College at Bernard Davis Field in Galveston. The Whitecaps closed out the season against Buccaneers on April 28 at Brenham.
Galveston College Whitecaps sophomore infielder Alfonso Villalobos slides back into first base after a pick off attempt during an April 26 game against Blinn College at Bernard Davis Field in Galveston. The Whitecaps closed out the season against Buccaneers on April 28 at Brenham.
GALVESTON COLLEGE/Courtesy
After winning three of four games by one run a week ago, Galveston College’s luck ran out over the weekend as the Whitecaps lost their last two games of the season to Blinn College, 4-3 and 3-2, at Brenham.
GC ended the season with four straight losses and six of their last eight games were decided by two runs or less. The Whitecaps finished the season with a 22-33 overall record and fifth place in the NJCAA DI Region 14 South Zone with a 10-25 mark.
“Those are tough losses to take,” Whitecaps head baseball coach Kevin Lallmann said. “Blinn College is a talented ball club and they are in first place for a reason. I’m proud of our team for going toe-to-toe with them and leaving it all out on the field.
“We played a lot of close and exciting games this season,” Lallmann continued. “Unfortunately, we came out on the short end of those close games more times than we would have liked. Half of our team will be returning next year, so we can begin building on this season’s experience.”
In the first game of the doubleheader against Blinn on April 28, GC didn’t take advantage of a 3-1 third-inning lead and allowed runs in the fourth, sixth and seventh to fall 4-3.
Whitecaps right-handed relief pitcher Cullen Flowers (2-1) gave up two home runs in 1.1 innings and took the loss. Buccaneers’ reliever Blane Zeplin allowed only one hit in 2.1 innings to claim the victory and improve to 3-3 on the season.
First baseman Alfonso Villalobos went 2-for-3, scored twice and knocked in a pair of runs, while shortstop Hector Rodriguez also went 2-for-3 with a run scored and third baseman Vincent Sanchez went 2-for-4.
In the closer, GC gave up a 2-0 lead when BC scored three unanswered runs in its half of the fourth inning. That was all the Bucs needed, as their pitchers shut out the Whitecaps in the final five innings to win the season finale, 3-2.
GC righty Nathan Scott (1-3) pitched 4.1 innings and gave up three runs on five hits while striking out five Bucs for the loss. BC’s Kaden Dydalweicz (5-0) worked four innings, struck out seven Whitecaps and gave up two runs on four hits for the victory. Bucs reliever Bryson Dudley pitched one inning and claimed the save.
Whitecaps shortstop Rodriguez went 2-for-3 with a run scored in the nightcap, first baseman Villalobos went 1-for-1 with two walks and an RBI and third baseman Sanchez went 1-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI. Catcher Evan Aslaksen went 2-for-3.
