GALVESTON
Five Galveston College Whitecaps pitchers combined to toss a no-hitter Tuesday in a 4-0 win over Spartans Post Grad Academy in the second game of a doubleheader at Bernard Davis Stadium.
“It’s not everyday you get a no-hitter,” said Whitecaps head baseball coach Kevin Lallmann. “Cole Whorral did a great job in the first three innings and our relievers came in, got some experience, our defense played well and shut the door to get the no-hitter and sweep the doubleheader.”
The Whitecaps, who improved to 6-3 on the season, won the first game of the twin bill 7-2. Meanwhile, the Spartans dropped to 0-12-2.
Whorrall (1-0) got the victory after pitching three solid innings of no-hit ball, including seven strikeouts. Cullen Flowers, David Irons, Eduardo Lopez Jr. and Wyatt Wick came on in relief to preserve the no-hitter. The five Whitecaps hurlers struck out a total of 15 batters.
Designated hitter and leadoff batter Vincent Sanchez went 1-for-2, scored once and walked twice, while left fielder Jeron Petterson went 1-for-2 with a walk and RBI. Second baseman Hector Rodriguez and third baseman Alfonso Villalobos each scored a run in the 4-0 win.
In the first game, Whitecaps left handed pitcher RJ Patrick (1-0) held the Spartans hitless in four innings and struck out six en route to a 7-2 victory.
Center fielder Jaden Camp went 2-for-3 with a pair of hits and two RBIs, while Rodriguez, who played shortstop in the opening game, went 2-for-2 with two hits, a walk and a pair of RBIs. Sanchez, at second base in the first game, went 2-for-4 with two hits, including a double, and scored twice.
Galveston College is co-hosting the Tournament of Champions this weekend and opened the competition against Wabash Valley College and Seminole State College on Friday. GC will close out the tournament 4 p.m. Saturday against Ranger College.
