GALVESTON
The No. 18-ranked Galveston College Whitecaps held off late surges by Louisiana State University-Eunice to sweep a doubleheader last Friday by identical scores of 7-6 over the Bengals in a quick visit to the Pelican State.
Updated: March 6, 2023 @ 9:26 pm
With the pair of victories over LSU-Eunice, GC improved to 19-3 overall and extended its winning streak to four games.
“The doubleheader against LSU-Eunice was a good test for the team, especially playing away,” Whitecaps athletics director and head softball coach Kelly Raines said. “We had to come back and then hold off the Bengals in both games.
"Our pitchers got in a little trouble early on in the games, but they were able to work their way out of some jams," Raines added. "Once again, we had some clutch hitting which provided our pitchers run support. Overall, it was a good learning experience for the team, and we were able to come out on top.”
In the first game, GC staked LSU-Eunice a short-lived 2-0 lead. The Whitecaps scored three in the second and another three in the fifth to take a 6-3 advantage over the home team.
GC added an insurance run in the sixth, which proved to be the game-winner after the Whitecaps held off a last-inning comeback attempt by the Bengals to take the opening game, 7-6.
Leadoff hitter Karlie Barba went 2-for-4 and scored twice, while right-handed pitcher Gabby Guzman also went 2-for-4 with a pair of runs scored and three RBIs. Center fielder Kamyrn Cottrell went 1-for-2 with two walks, a run scored and three RBIs.
Guzman (9-1) pitched a complete seven-inning game for the Whitecaps to win her ninth game of the season and struck out five batters along the way. The Bengals’ Chloe Bennett (13-2) was charged with the loss.
In the second game of the twin bill, GC wasted an early 3-0 lead when LSU-Eunice scored four runs in the second and added another in the fourth to take a 5-3 advantage over the visitors.
The Whitecaps didn’t panic. GC got one run back in the sixth and rallied for three more in the seventh to retake the lead, 7-5. The Bengals attempted a final-inning comeback but fell short by a run, and the Whitecaps preserved the sweep with a 7-6 triumph.
GC’s right-handed pitcher Barba tossed a complete seven-inning game with four strikeouts to improve her record to 4-0. Emma Shepard (2-1) took the loss for LSU-Eunice.
Barba also helped her cause by going 2-for-4 with a run scored and received additional support from left fielder Jessica Munro, who also went 2-for-4, scored one and knocked in three. Catcher Maria Andrade went 1-for-3 with a pair of RBIs.
The Whitecaps will be back in action with a visit from LSU-Eunice for a doubleheader rematch at 2 and 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Lassie League Complex.
