Galveston College Whitecaps sophomore center fielder Kamyrn Cottrell rounds the bases at the Lassie League Complex after hitting a home run against Monroe College in February. Cottrell hit a walk-off home run against Coastal Bend College Wednesday to defeat the Cougars 10-9 in seven innings in Galveston.
After moving up two more spots to No. 12 in the National Junior College Athletic Association’s Division I softball rankings earlier in the week, Galveston College swept Coastal Bend College on Wednesday to extend their winning streak to seven games.
The Whitecaps defeated the Cougars 10-9 and 8-0 at the Lassie League Complex in a doubleheader originally scheduled to be played in Beeville. The games were moved to Galveston because of bad weather.
With the pair of victories, GC improved to 26-4 overall and is in first place in the NJCAA Region 14 South Zone Division with a 6-0 mark.
“We had another slugfest this week in the opening game against Coastal Bend and they went toe-to-toe with us, but we were able to pull off the first-game win on a walk-off homer,” Whitecaps athletic director and head softball coach Kelly Raines said.
“We got our concentration back in the second game, our pitching and hitting came together, and we were able to close out the game in five innings. I’m proud of how our team kept fighting in the opener to find a way to win and for making the mental and fundamental adjustments needed to win the second game. We have a great team and we’re happy to continue to climb the rankings.”
In the first game of the doubleheader, both teams exchanged leads twice each in the first six innings. Trailing 5-4 in the bottom of the sixth frame, the Whitecaps scored five times to retake the lead, 9-5.
The Cougars answered GC’s outburst with a four-run rally of their own in the seventh to tie the game at 9-all. However, Whitecaps sophomore center fielder Kamyrn Cottrell hit a walk-off solo home run in the bottom of the seventh to put an end to the slugfest, 10-9.
GC left fielder Jessica Munro went 2-for-5 with a pair of homers, scored twice and knocked in five RBIs. Shortstop Emily Parks went 1-for-2 with a dinger, two runs scored and a pair of RBIs. Whitecaps catcher Maria Andrade also hit a home run for the home team.
GC freshman right-handed pitcher Abigayle Woodson came on in relief of sophomore righty Gabby Guzman and hurled five innings with four strikeouts to get the win and improve to 7-2.
In the second game, Whitecaps pitching clamped down on the Cougars hitting and GC’s bats stayed hot. The Whitecaps scored three times in the first two innings and added insurance runs in the third and fifth to seal the 8-0 victory.
Whitecaps catcher Andrade went 2-for-3, cleared the fence for the second time in two games and drove in five runs. Meanwhile, GC left fielder Munro went 3-for-4, scored twice and had two RBIs.
GC freshman right-handed hurler Karlie Barba (8-0) won her eighth game of the season after pitching five innings of four-hit ball. Barba struck out three CBC batters.
The Whitecaps will host Alvin Community College at the Lassie League Complex on Saturday at 1 and 3 p.m. and visit Angelina College on March 29 at 1 and 3 p.m. in conference games.
