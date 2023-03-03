GALVESTON
For the third consecutive game, Galveston College scored 10 or more runs in a 10-1 rout Thursday of Coastal Bend College in a National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Region 14 conference game at Bernard Davis Field.
The victory was the Whitecaps (2-3 in conference, 14-10 overall) third in a row and the seventh straight loss for the Cougars (0-5, 9-10).
“It was another good day, offensively and defensively,” Galveston College head baseball coach Kevin Lallmann said. “We had some solid pitching combined with good hitting, and that resulted in a conference win.”
Freshman left-hander Jacob Cyr pitched six innings of four-hit ball to get the win. Cyr allowed only one run, walked two batters and struck out four. Sophomore righty Nathan Scott pitched one inning of relief and struck out two in the process.
After spotting the Cougars a one-run lead in the opening inning, the Whitecaps bats slowly came to life and scored at least once in each of the next five innings. GC tied the game with a run in the second frame, took a 2-1 lead in the third, added three more in the fourth, another in the fifth and exploded for four in the sixth to take a 10-1 lead.
Four Whitecaps had a pair of RBIs each in the offensive onslaught. Sophomore designated hitter Ken Hemmer went 2-for-3 and scored twice, sophomore third baseman Alfonso Villalobos went 2-for-4, freshman catcher Evan Aslasken and sophomore center fielder RJ Patrick each went 1-for-3. In addition, sophomore left fielder Parker Lee hit 1-for-2, walked twice and scored three runs.
Overall this season, GC’s offense is batting .298 and averaging 5.25 runs a game.
The Whitecaps are back in action and on the road this weekend with a Saturday doubleheader at Coastal Bend College in Beeville at 2 and 5 p.m. GC returns home for one game against San Jacinto College-North at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
