After a slight misstep a couple of weeks ago, Galveston College seems to have turned a corner and is riding a four-game winning streak after the Whitecaps defeated Blinn College 6-4 and 7-2 Saturday in a doubleheader at Brenham.
Updated: April 17, 2023 @ 11:35 pm
With the pair of weekend victories, GC improved to 32-6 overall and remains atop the NJCAA Region 14 South Zone Division with a 12-2 record.
“We’ve left the recent losses behind us, and the team has responded very well the past four games,” Whitecaps head softball coach Kelly Raines said. “I’m proud of how the team reacted to the situations we were placed in and also in the situations we placed ourselves in against Blinn College. Our pitchers only gave up six runs in 14 innings and our offense was balanced.”
In the weekend opener, GC jumped out to a 2-0 lead over the Buccaneers in the first four innings. However, BC came back with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth frame and added another in the fifth to take a 3-2 advantage over the Whitecaps.
GC answered with a pair of scores in the sixth to temporarily retake the lead, 4-3. The Bucs came right back to even the score at 4-all in the home half of the same inning.
It came down to the final frame. With a player on base, Whitecaps catcher Maria Andrade connected for a two-run home run to give GC a 6-4 lead, which was eventually the final score. Andrade finished the game going 1-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs.
Whitecaps sophomore hurler Gabby Guzman pitched seven complete innings to improve her record to 14-3. On offense, Guzman went 1-for-2, walked twice and drove in a run. Bucs pitcher Chloee Mason was credited with the loss.
GC second baseman Aviana Gonzalez went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs and left fielder Jessica Munro also went 2-for-4 to help lead the visitors over the Bucs.
In the closer, the Whitecaps overcame an early 1-0 deficit by knotting the score at 1-all in the third frame. GC broke the game wide open with a five-run fourth inning and added an insurance run in the seventh to seal a 7-2 victory.
Whitecaps freshman pitcher Karlie Barba threw seven innings of four-hit ball, struck out three opposing players and improved to 11-1 on the season. Barba helped her cause with a 2-for-4 performance on offense, including a home run and two RBIs. Bucs hurler Peyton Welker took the loss for the home team.
Last week, GC swept Lamar State College-Port Arthur in convincing fashion, 9-1 and 12-0, in a set of games that only went five innings each because of the mercy rule.
GC is on the road for the next six games against San Jacinto College-South, Coastal Bend College and Alvin Community College. The Whitecaps return home on April 26 and will host Angelina College at 1 and 3 p.m.
