Sam Mathews was 9 years old in 2009 when he attended his first Texas A&M University Aggies football game at College Station’s Kyle Field.
He recalls being just about swept away by the legion of fans — the 12th Man, called so, in part, because of the extra advantage their raucous support gives the 11 players on the field competing for the home team.
That’s when he knew.
“I wasn’t that educated on the 12th Man, their traditions, everything that goes on in Kyle Field,” Mathews said. “My dad had stepped out from me and my brother; he had gone to go get some waters for us, and we were still in the stands.
“Right around that time, I heard the ‘Aggie War Hymn’ playing. Some of the gentlemen around me swung their arms around me, locked legs, and we just started swinging and chanting.
“I may have been scared at first, but you look around the stadium and everybody’s doing it, and that’s something I knew I wanted to be a part of.”
Mathews has come full circle from that little boy in the stands to the young man leading the charge.
THE ANNOUNCEMENT
In the days leading up to the Sept. 2 season opener for Texas A&M, Mathews nervously awaited the announcement from Aggies head football coach Jimbo Fisher.
Mathews, a former quarterback at League City’s Clear Creek High School, walked onto the Aggies football team in the spring of 2021, and after making the cut for the roster, found a niche as a hard-working special teams defensive back.
This season marks his final year of college football eligibility, and one achievement that could make his final run with the team a true victory lap would be to get the No. 12 jersey — given to a walk-on player who best represents the team-first selflessness embodied by the century-old legend that’s the origin of the 12th Man tradition.
Then, the Tuesday before the big game, came the announcement during Fisher’s regular remarks to the players in the team meeting room.
“He was talking about the game plan, the energy, what kind of practice we were going to be having,” Mathews said. “After that, he said, ‘we have to name a 12th Man,’ and my heart starts racing a little bit, my palms start sweating. And, as soon as he said my name, it was electric in that team meeting room. Everyone was clapping. I stood up and celebrated with everybody. It was a long time coming.”
THE LEGEND
Texas A&M alumni and fans know the story well, but for those who don’t, the tale that began the school’s 12th Man tradition goes like this:
In a game dubbed “The Dixie Classic” played in Dallas on Jan. 2, 1922, an injury-depleted Aggies football team faced an already heavily favored Centre College squad. With his bench near empty, Texas A&M coach Dana X. Bible spotted E. King Gill, a basketball player and former member of the football team, in the stands.
Bible called Gill down to the sideline, Gill suited up and stood ready to play until the game ended in a 22-14 upset victory for the Aggies. From that moment on, Gill would forever be enshrined as the 12th Man.
Since then, the Texas A&M student section remains standing throughout every game, and the No. 12 jersey became a badge of honor for the player wearing it.
THE JOURNEY
Before he donned Aggies’ maroon and white, Mathews wore those same colors for the Clear Creek Wildcats under the Friday night lights. Mathews had lofty goals, and hoped to receive a football scholarship from a top-tier college program.
Those offers never came; instead, Mathews took one of the few others that did. About 468 miles from Kyle Field, Mathews’ college football career began at Division II Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas — a town of a little more than 23,000 people in the center of “The Natural State.”
“I was red-shirted there and realized maybe I didn’t like Arkansas as much as I thought I would,” Matthews said. “I wanted to come back to Texas.”
Mathews had Texas A&M in mind, but to re-attain the college course credits that didn’t directly transfer from Harding, a yearlong detour to Blinn College in Brenham was required.
Mathews finally enrolled at Texas A&M in the fall of 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic put another hurdle in his way.
When sports resumed, Mathews hadn’t played competitive football in more than two years, but he kept himself prepared and earned a spot on the Aggies football team.
“The rest is history,” Mathews said. “I was a scout team guy for a little bit, and I got my name thrown on some special teams depth charts, and really made the most of it. And, here we are today.”
THE MOMENT
After spending the previous two seasons doing the unheralded work of providing coverage on the team’s punts and kickoffs, Mathews — only the fifth student-athlete in Texas A&M football program history to be given the honor of wearing the No. 12 jersey for the entire season — readied to lead the Aggies team onto Kyle Field on Saturday night for the first game of the new year against the University of New Mexico Lobos.
“That was the most amazing moment I think I’ve ever experienced in my lifetime — being able to run out, stop in front of the stands and wave the 12th Man flag around,” Mathews said.
Then, the game itself happened.
On top of firing up the fans and his teammates throughout, Mathews contributed two solo tackles in the Aggies’ 52-10 win over New Mexico.
“It was crazy; I can’t even put it into words,” Mathews said. “Running out of the tunnel, being able to interact with the 12th Man to keep them engaged and rowdy the entire game was something I’ll never shake.”
Going forward, Mathews said his goals include being the team’s highest-rated special teams player, leaving his legacy as a good 12th Man and to do his part to help Texas A&M have a perfect season and contend for a national championship.
“Whenever I transferred here, I didn’t think about being the 12th Man, but through finally making the team and the trials and tribulations of even getting on the team and working my way through the depth chart, I just feel like the stars were aligning,” Mathews said.
“It was something I worked very hard for; once I found the opportunity might be there to be the 12th Man, I knew I wanted to be that guy. So, I worked my tail off, and it finally happened. It’s a dream come true. I can’t say much more.”
