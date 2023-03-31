GALVESTON
Galveston College and Alvin Community College played two totally opposite games in their most recent doubleheader on March 25 in which both squads put on a hitting clinic in the opener and then had an old-fashioned pitcher’s duel in the closer.
After the smoke cleared, the Whitecaps were left standing after outslugging the Dolphins 13-7 in first game and slipping past ACC 3-1 in the night cap to extend their winning streak to nine consecutive games.
With the pair of victories, No. 12-ranked GC improved to 28-4 overall and stayed on top of the National Junior College Athletic Association Region 14 South Zone Division with an 8-0 record.
“It was a long and wild first game, but we managed to come out on top,” said GC athletic director and softball head coach Kelly Raines said. “Our pitching recovered and settled down after a crazy sixth inning in the first game and really came through for us in the second game by allowing only one run. Our offense came through for us when we needed it and supported our pitchers in both games.”
In the opening game of the doubleheader, the Whitecaps overcame an early 1-0 deficit with a four-run second inning to take a 4-1 lead. However, GC starting right-handed hurler Gabby Guzman ran into some trouble in the fourth inning and ACC scored six times to retake the lead, 7-4.
The Whitecaps offense wasted little time and their bats came alive in the bottom of the fourth to the tune of six runs and GC reclaimed the lead 10-7.
With the run support, Guzman settled down and shut out the Dolphins in the next three frames while the Whitecaps added some insurance runs in the sixth off a three-run dinger by left fielder Jessica Munro. It was Munro’s fourth homer in the last three games.
GC’s freshman left fielder went 4-for-5, scored three times and notched five RBIs. Freshman second baseman Samantha Gonzalez went 2-for-4, scored twice and drove in four runs, while Guzman helped her own cause by going 3-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI. Guzman pitched a complete seven innings and struck out half a dozen batters to improve to 12-2 on the season.
Game two was the exact opposite.
ACC, once again, took an early 1-0 lead in the third inning. That would be the Dolphins only score of the contest.
GC’s bats were held silent for the first four frames before waking up briefly in the fifth inning. The Whitecaps rallied for three runs on key hits by starting pitcher Karlie Barba and shortstop Emily Parks. That would be all of GC’s scoring in the game, but it was enough to claim a 3-1 victory and continue the Whitecaps winning streak.
GC’s freshman righty Barba (9-0) won her ninth game of the year after tossing a three-hitter in seven innings of work. Barba also hit 1-for-2 with a pair of RBIs and Parks went 1-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI.
The Whitecaps twin bill against Angelina College in Lufkin on Wednesday was postponed because of poor weather. GC will return to action in a homestand against San Jacinto College-South on April 5 and Lamar State College-Port Arthur on April 12. Both sets of home conference games will be played at 1 and 3 p.m. at the Lassie League Complex.
