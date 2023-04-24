GALVESTON
Solid pitching and a healthy offense led Galveston College over Alvin Community College on Saturday, 7-4 and 11-2, en route to a season-series sweep of the Dolphins.
Updated: April 25, 2023 @ 1:43 am
The No. 15-ranked Whitecaps have won seven of their last eight games and improved to 35-7 overall and is tied for first place with San Jacinto College-South with identical 15-3 records in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division I South Zone Division. GC also defeated ACC 13-7 and 3-1 in March.
With a doubleheader loss, ACC dropped to 18-24 and 7-11, respectively, and are fifth place in the South Zone.
“The team played solid against Alvin and has been doing so most of the season,” GC athletic director and head softball coach Kelly Raines said. “With only four games left in the regular season, these were important games to win to keep us in the race for first place.”
In the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader, the Whitecaps and Dolphins kept it close for the first five innings before GC slowly took over. Leading 5-3, the Whitecaps added a pair of runs in the sixth inning to increase their advantage, to 7-3. ACC added a score in the bottom half of the frame but was not enough to overcome the four-run deficit.
Whitecaps right-handed hurler Gabby Guzman (16-3) won her 16th game of the season after pitching seven innings, striking out four and giving up only four runs on nine hits. ACC pitcher Alexis Obregon took the loss.
Designated player Karlie Barba went 2-for-3 with one run scored and two RBIs. Left fielder Jessica Munro and Guzman also went 2-for-3. Munro knocked in a pair of runs while center fielder Kamyrn Cottrell went 1-for-4 with a pair of RBIs.
In the closing game, GC overwhelmed ACC with a four-run fourth inning and a six-run seventh to soundly defeat the home team 11-2.
With 11 runs of support, right-hander Karlie Barba (12-3) tossed a three-hitter and cruised to her 12th win of the season.
Leading the Whitecaps offensive onslaught was first baseman Tallulah Civoniceva, who went 1-for-2, walked once and notched four RBIs, while second baseman Samantha Gonzalez went 2-for-5 with a run scored and a pair of RBIs. Left fielder Munro went 2-for-2 with a walk and an RBI and Barba went 2-for-5.
GC will wrap up the regular season at home with a pair of doubleheaders against Angelina College on Wednesday and San Jacinto College-South on May 3. Both twin bills will be played at 1 and 3 p.m.
