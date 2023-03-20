GALVESTON
Strong pitching and key hitting sparked the Galveston College softball team to a doubleheader sweep of Blinn College on Sunday and extended the Whitecaps’ winning streak to five games.
With the sweep of the Buccaneers, the No. 14-ranked Whitecaps improved to 24-4 overall and 4-0 in conference play, while Blinn College dropped to 13-7 and 2-2.
“We’ve strung together five straight wins, and we’re building back the momentum after having a week off,” Galveston College athletic director and head softball coach Kelly Raines said.
“We received solid, consistent pitching from Gabby Guzman in the first game and Karlie Barba in the second game against Blinn College. We hit well in the opener, but it was a real pitcher’s duel in the closer. We might still be playing if it weren’t for Jessica Munro’s home run.”
In the opening game of the twin bill, GC took a 3-0 lead in the third inning. Although the Buccaneers cut the lead to 3-2 in the sixth, the Whitecaps answered with three more runs of their own to claim a 6-2 game-one victory.
The sophomore righty Guzman pitched a complete seven-inning game and struck out 10 Bucs batters to improve to 11-2 on the season. Bucs hurler Peyton Welker took the loss for BC.
Third baseman Aviana Gonzalez went 2-for-2, walked and scored a run, while first baseman Tallulah Civoniceva went 2-for-3, scored and tallied an RBI in the first game.
The second game, however, was all pitching.
The Whitecaps scored the only run of the game on left fielder Munro’s home run in the third inning, which proved to be the game-winner.
The freshman righty Barba (7-0) tossed a four-hitter in seven innings and struck out four to win her seventh game of the season after GC’s 1-0 win over the Bucs. BC’s Chloee Mason was charged with the loss.
GC will visit Coastal Bend College at 1 and 3 p.m. Wednesday and return home Saturday for a doubleheader against Alvin Community College at 1 and 3 p.m. at the Lassie League Complex.
