Whitecaps freshman right-hander Karlie Barba pitched five innings of two-hit softball and helped lead Galveston College to a 12-1 victory over Monroe College on Friday at the Lassie League Complex.
With GC’s 10th straight win, the Whitecaps improved to 13-1 overall on the season.
“We’re off to a great start, and this is preparing us for conference play,” Galveston College athletic director and head softball coach Kelly Raines said. “Our pitching continues to improve, and our hitting has been clutch in providing our pitchers the support they need to close out games.”
Seven Whitecaps doubled, and five contributed two RBIs each in support of Barba’s (3-0) third victory of the season.
Third baseman Aviana Gonzalez went 2-for-2, walked, scored three times and brought in a runner. Meanwhile, in addition to striking out six opposing batters, righty Barba helped her own cause on offense with a 2-for-4, two-RBI leadoff performance.
Designated player Gabby Guzman and shortstop Emily Parks each went 2-for-3 with two RBIs apiece.
The Whitecaps will close out their opening 16-game home stand against Temple College on Wednesday in a doubleheader scheduled for 1 and 3 p.m.
GC will hit the road for the first time this season on Friday with a twin bill at Kilgore College at 1 and 3 p.m. The Whitecaps will wrap up their first road trip Saturday against Tyler Junior College at 1 p.m. and Odessa College at 3 p.m.
