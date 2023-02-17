GALVESTON
For two and a half innings, it seemed as if Galveston College and Monroe College were in for a grudge match, but freshman outfielder Jessica Munro’s homer in the bottom of the third broke a 1-all tie and opened up the floodgates.
Munro’s dinger led to the first of two one-sided Whitecaps victories Wednesday at the Lassie League Complex and extended Galveston College’s winning streak to nine games. The Whitecaps swept the doubleheader against the Mustangs 14-4 and 11-5 to improve Galveston College’s record to 12-1 overall.
“I’m proud of how the team has been playing,” said Galveston College athletic director and head softball coach Kelly Raines. “They are playing some good, fundamental softball and having fun while doing it. It’s exciting to see how the team is developing.”
After Munro’s home run, the Whitecaps rallied for six more runs in the inning and drove in another six in the fourth to win the game 14-4 after five innings when the mercy rule was applied.
In addition to Munro, designated player Karlie Barba, pitcher Gabby Guzman and shortstop Emily Parks also homered in the first game. Parks and third baseman Aviana Gonzalez each were 1-for-2 with two runs scored and three RBIs. Guzman (6-0) pitched four complete innings of four-hit ball and won her sixth game of the season.
GC jumped out to a 5-0 lead after the first two innings in the second game of the twin bill. Mustangs center fielder Paola Calderon sparked some life back into MC with a three-run homer in the third inning, and left fielder Marissa Thalassinos parked another in the fourth to cut the deficit to 5-4.
Not to be outdone and protecting a slim one-run lead, the Whitecaps developed a rally of their own in the middle frames. GC center fielder Kamyrn Cottrell clobbered a two-run homer in the fourth and third baseman Gonzalez cranked a three-run dinger after Parks scored on a fielding error in the fifth to win the game 11-5.
Whitecaps starting pitcher Abigayle Woodson (4-1) tossed a complete seven-inning game, allowing five runs on eight hits while striking out three to win her fourth game of the year.
Galveston College will go on the road for the first time this season and visit Kilgore College for a pair of games on Feb. 24 at 1 and 3 p.m., and face Tyler Junior College at 1 p.m. and Odessa College at 3 p.m. on Feb. 25.
