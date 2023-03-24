It has been a rough March for the Galveston College baseball team.
Currently on an eight-game losing streak, the Whitecaps will look to snap the streak when they face Blinn College for a twin bill Saturday at Bernard Davis Field at 2 and 5 p.m.
“We’ve been struggling a little this month,” Galveston College baseball head coach Kevin Lallmann said. “We had some close games that we should have won, but came up short. We’re working hard in practice to correct those mistakes and we hope to get back on track.”
GC is 15-21 overall and 3-13 in conference play. During their current streak, five of eight games were lost by three runs or less. In their most recent setbacks, the Whitecaps dropped a pair of games against this weekend’s opponent and National Junior College Athletic Association Region 14 South Zone Division leader, Blinn College, 6-1 Tuesday 21 and 11-2 Thursday.
“Blinn College is a tough team and they have some talented players,” Lallmann said. “But we also have a competitive team and we’re working with our players in practice. Slumps happen in baseball and we have to work our way out of ours.”
After the doubleheader against BC, the Whitecaps will visit Wharton County Junior College at 6 p.m. March 30 to close out the month. The Whitecaps will host WCJC for a twin bill on April 1 and 2 at 4:30 p.m. at Bernard Davis Field.
