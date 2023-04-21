GALVESTON
Galveston College head baseball coach Kevin Lallmann wouldn’t have it any other way after his Whitecaps edged out Alvin Community College 1-0 at Bernard Davis Field Tuesday to win his 400th career game as a head coach.
“That’s just the way we like it,” Lallmann said. “It was a tough game for both teams, but it was good to get the win to open the four-game series against Alvin. Personally, it’s a great feeling to get my 400th win, and I’m proud of the team for playing hard and not giving up. It made it that much sweeter. We had solid pitching, some good plays on defense, and we mustered up just enough offense to get the win.”
Lallmann is in his fifth year as the Whitecaps head baseball coach and eighth season overall on the GC coaching staff. Prior to arriving in Galveston, Lallmann was the head coach at Vernon College for 14 years.
In addition to his coaching duties at GC, Lallmann has served as an associate scout for the New York Yankees for the last four years. He has previously served in that capacity for the Cincinnati Reds, Pittsburgh Pirates, Boston Red Sox, Cleveland Indians and Chicago Cubs.
“Whenever you reach a milestone you think about all the people you’ve been around,” Lallmann said. “None of that is done by yourself. I had a lot of good assistant coaches and players over the years. You think about those guys who helped you because it couldn’t have been done without them. I’ve been getting a lot of calls and texts over the past few days, and its been fun to hear from guys I haven’t heard from in a while.”
Over the course of his career, Lallmann has sent hundreds of players on to play at the NCAA and Major League Baseball level.
As a coach who specializes in player development, he currently has four players on the roster who have signed to play at four-year universities. Catcher Parker Airhart will play at the University of Houston next season, right-handed pitcher Ethan Brister is moving on to East Texas Baptist University in Marshall, and infielders Alfonso Villalobos and Hector Rodriguez will be playing at Southeastern University in Lakeland, Florida and at the University of Texas-San Antonio, respectively.
One of Lallmann’s best moments as a head coach came last season when the Whitecaps won their final two games of the regular season to advance to the regional tournament. GC no-hit Blinn College 4-0 in the opener and defeated the Buccaneers 2-0 in the second game to qualify.
“We had to sweep to get into the tournament, and we threw a no-hitter in game one, then won the second game,” Lallmann said. “That was a pretty big moment for me as a head coach, when our backs were up against the wall. Over the years, there have been some big, important games I’ve been a part of and they all kind of blend together. At the end of the day, I’m fortunate to do what I do for a living and have the relationships with everyone I have been involved with.”
The Whitecaps will begin the final part of the regular season Saturday when GC hosts Alvin Community College at 2 and 5 p.m. and Blinn College on April 27 at 6 p.m. The Whitecaps will conclude the season on the road against Blinn College on April 29.
