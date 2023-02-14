GALVESTON
It was a rough weekend for the Whitecaps baseball team as they dropped two out of three games at the Tournament of Champions, co-hosted by Galveston College at Bernard Davis Field.
Updated: February 14, 2023 @ 11:56 pm
The Whitecaps split the opening games Friday before suffering a 12-0 loss to Ranger College in five innings to close out the tournament Saturday.
“It was a tough weekend for us, but we learn from these games and tournaments,” said Whitecaps head baseball coach Kevin Lallmann. “Now, we have to focus on our upcoming games, beginning on Tuesday with a doubleheader and the Island Invitational on the weekend.”
After dropping the opening game to Wabash Valley College 11-3, GC overcame an early 2-0 deficit against Seminole State College and rallied to tie the game at two in the sixth. The Whitecaps scored the game-winning run in the seventh to claim their lone victory in the competition.
GC righthanded hurler Wyatt Wick pitched four innings of one-hit ball, while fellow righty Dravin Barber threw three innings of one-hit relief to shut the door on the Trojans.
Shortstop Hector Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles. Designated hitter Parker Lee, right fielder Joniel Cardona and infielder Brody Atwood each contributed RBIs toward GC’s winning cause.
On Saturday, Ranger College was sparked by an eight-run third inning, which knocked out GC starting pitcher Cameron Hardebeck, and gave the visiting Rangers an 11-0 lead. RC added another run in the fourth inning before the mercy rule was applied, and the game was called after the fifth frame.
GC will host the Island Invitational Feb. 17-19 and open the competition against New Mexico Junior College on Friday at 6 p.m. The Whitecaps will take on Western Oklahoma State College on Saturday at 6 p.m. and conclude the tournament on Sunday at 2 p.m. against Western Texas College.
All home games are played at Bernard Davis Field.
