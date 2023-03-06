GALVESTON
It happens in baseball and any other team sport for that matter. When you score as many runs as the Galveston College Whitecaps have in a series of games, the powder in your ammo is bound to run dry.
Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: March 6, 2023 @ 9:26 pm
GALVESTON
It happens in baseball and any other team sport for that matter. When you score as many runs as the Galveston College Whitecaps have in a series of games, the powder in your ammo is bound to run dry.
That’s what happened to the Whitecaps in their visit to Coastal Bend over the weekend when they lost a pair of games to the Cougars, 3-1 and 5-3, and dropped to 14-12 overall on the season and 2-5 in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I Region 14 conference.
“Both teams pitched a pair of good games, and they were able to hold us to four runs in two games,” Whitecaps head baseball coach Kevin Lallmann said. “That was the difference.
"Our pitching staff did a good job in keeping the games close, but their bats were a little bit quicker than ours on that given day," Lallmann added. "We’ll continue to work out the kinks in practice and be ready for our upcoming games.”
Prior to Saturday’s doubleheader against the Cougars, the Whitecaps had outscored their opponents 32-1 in three games.
In the first game on Saturday, Coastal Bend broke a 1-1 tie with a two-run third inning to take a 3-1 lead, which they didn’t give up and accounted for all the scoring in the game.
Whitecaps starting right-handed pitcher Nate Campbell (2-1) struck out seven Cougars and gave up three runs in four innings, while fellow righty Ethan Brister fanned four and gave up only one hit in two innings of relief. Cougars starter Preston Allen (3-3) claimed the win for the home team.
GC designated hitter Evan Aslasken hit a home run for the Whitecaps' lone score in the opening game.
In the nightcap, GC righty Wyatt Wick was rattled for four runs in the first inning, and although they didn’t give up, the Whitecaps couldn’t completely recover from the early deficit.
GC picked away at Coastal Bend’s lead by scoring single runs in the second, third and fourth innings to come within 4-3. However, the Cougars added an insurance run in the fifth and held on to defeat the visiting Whitecaps 5-3.
Right-hander Dravin Barber kept GC within striking distance with three innings of one-hit relief while striking out half a dozen batters.
Wick (1-2) fanned five but gave up all five runs in five innings of work and was tagged with the loss. Cougars starter Cobe Reeves (3-3) went the distance for the home team and struck out 10 Whitecaps in nine innings.
On offense, Whitecaps third baseman Alfonso Villalobos went 3-for-3 and scored two runs, while shortstop Hector Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with a walk and an RBI.
GC is back home this week with a single game against San Jacinto College-North 6 p.m. Tuesday and a doubleheader Saturday against the same SJC-North squad at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. The Whitecaps will face South Suburban College at 3 p.m. Sunday. All home games are played at Bernard Davis Field.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 75 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.