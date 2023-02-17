GALVESTON
Galveston College righted the ship just in time for this weekend’s Island Invitational after sweeping Texas Post Grad in a doubleheader Tuesday, 8-3 and 6-0, at Bernard Davis Field.
GALVESTON
Galveston College righted the ship just in time for this weekend’s Island Invitational after sweeping Texas Post Grad in a doubleheader Tuesday, 8-3 and 6-0, at Bernard Davis Field.
The Whitecaps used a dozen different pitchers, six in each game, en route to the pair of victories over Texas Post Grad, and Galveston College improved to 9-5 overall on the season.
“We only played two games this week and we wanted to give all our pitchers some work going into this weekend’s Island Invitational,” said Whitecaps head baseball coach Kevin Lallmann. “Our pitchers received good run support from the offense and we were able to string together a pair of wins in preparation for the tournament.”
In the opening game against Texas Post Grad, GC exploded for all eight of its runs in the first three innings, including four in the first, three in the second and an insurance score in the third frame.
Leadoff hitter and second baseman Vincent Sanchez went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and three RBIs, and shortstop Hector Rodriguez batted 2-for-4 with a run scored and a pair of RBIs. Left fielder Tyler Mills went 2-for-3 and contributed an RBI, while third baseman Ken Hemmer went 2-for-3 and scored a run.
Whitecaps starting pitcher Cole Whorrall hurled two innings of shutout ball, walked three and struck out three. Whorrall was credited the victory and improved to 2-0.
In the second game of the twin bill, freshman lefty Kade Foulke pitched two innings of one-hit ball and struck out five of the seven batters he faced to claim his first victory as a Whitecap and at the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I level.
In the 6-0 shutout, GC hurlers combined for 11 strikeouts, and the Whitecaps offense responded in-kind by scoring three runs in the opening frame and added another three in the middle innings. Freshman catcher Evan Aslasken went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and first-year infielder Brody Atwood also went 2-for-2 and brought in a run for the home team.
Galveston College’s Island Invitational began Friday at Bernard Davis Field in a late game against New Mexico Junior College. The Whitecaps will face Western Oklahoma State College on Saturday at 6 p.m. and wrap up the competition against Western Texas College on Sunday at 2 p.m.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Be brief. Keep posts to 75 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread, please, and stay on topic.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.