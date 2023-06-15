GALVESTON
Galveston College announced the hiring of new head baseball coach Brian Reinke to lead a new era in the Whitecaps baseball program.
Reinke arrives at GC after coaching The University of Texas-Permian Basin baseball program for the past 17 years, where he compiled 396 career victories.
“Coach Reinke was the candidate of choice because he is a seasoned baseball professional,” GC Athletic Director Kelly Raines said. “It is not just about baseball for Coach Reinke, but the complete student-athlete, and I believe this is where he excels. He is a teacher on and off the field. I have known Coach Reinke a long time, and I believe he is the perfect fit for Galveston College.”
Reinke will become the Whitecaps’ ninth head baseball coach in program history.
“I would like to extend my appreciation to Galveston College President Myles Shelton, Vice President Van Patterson and Athletic Director Kelly Raines for entrusting me with the Galveston College baseball program,” Reinke said. “Being the head coach at one of the most historic baseball programs in Texas is an incredible honor.”
Reinke will lead a GC baseball program that won the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division I World Series in 1994 after defeating Triton College in the championship game.
“The vibrant and rich history of Whitecaps baseball needs to be revered and honored,” Reinke said. “I am looking forward to continuing to build a championship program at Galveston College, and make leaders of men that will play and proudly represent the Whitecaps and the Galveston community. We want everyone in Galveston to be proud of our baseball program, and I look forward to building new and lasting relationships in the community.”
At UTPB, Reinke led the Falcons to the Heartland Conference Championship in 2009 with a school-record 39 wins, a 35-14 mark in the conference, and a trip to the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division II Regionals.
In 2020, he led a UTPB baseball program having one of the best pitching seasons in program history before it was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2021, Reinke led the Falcons to fifth-best in the Lone Star Conference in doubles (79), home runs (37) and slugging percentage (.453).
Reinke began his college coaching career at Augustana College, his alma mater. He later coached at Trinidad State Junior College, where he won the NJCAA Region 9 championship in 2000.
Afterward, he helped start the baseball program at Midland College as an assistant coach for five years. At MC, he helped lead the Chaps to a Western Junior College Athletic Conference (WJCAC) championship in 2002 and a Region 5 championship appearance in 2003.
In addition, during his college baseball coaching career, Reinke has won two Coach of the Year awards.
For more information about the Galveston College Whitecaps baseball program, rosters and season schedule, visit https://www.gcwhitecaps.com/landing/index.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.