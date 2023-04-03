Galveston College Whitecaps sophomore infielder Hector Rodriguez throws to first base during a game against Blinn College in March at Bernard Davis Field in Galveston. Rodriguez went 1-for-4 and scored two runs in the second game of a doubleheader against Wharton County Junior College on Saturday.
The third time was the charm for the Galveston College baseball team as the Whitecaps defeated Wharton County Junior College 8-5 to split a doubleheader on Saturday at Bernard Davis Field and take the last game of the three-game series against the Pioneers.
“We’ve had some bad luck and been on the wrong end of a lot of close ball games lately, but our pitching and offense came together in the second game to give us the win,” Whitecaps head baseball coach Kevin Lallmann said. “This is part of our players' and the team’s development. They are learning from these games, working to eliminate mistakes and improve as a team.”
With the doubleheader split, GC improved to 17-24 overall on the season and 5-16 in the National Junior College Athletic Association Region 14 South Zone Division. Meanwhile, the loss evened WCJC’s season record to 20-20 and 13-8 in divisional competition.
The Whitecaps opened up the second game of the twin bill with a four-run outburst in the first inning. The Pioneers got one back in the second, but GC added another in the bottom half of the inning to take a 5-1 lead.
WCJC rallied in the sixth frame and brought in three runs to chase out starting GC pitcher Jacob Cyr and cut the deficit to 5-4.
The Whitecaps responded with three runs of their own in the same inning to take a commanding 8-4 lead. GC relievers shut down the Pioneers for most of what was left of the game before giving up a lone run in the top of the ninth to give the Whitecaps an 8-5 victory.
GC left-hander Cyr (2-2) threw a five-hitter over five innings, walked two, struck out four and was credited with the win to even out his record. Whitecaps hurlers Kameron Hardebeck, Cullen Flower and Dravin Barber came on in relief of Cyr, and struck out an additional five batters over four innings of work.
Whitecaps first baseman Alfonso Villalobos went 2-for-4, scored twice and drove in a pair of runs. GC third baseman Vincent Sanchez also went 2-for-4, scored a run and notched an RBI, while left fielder Parker Lee went 2-for-2 win a run scored and an RBI.
In the first game, a Whitecaps rally came up short as GC fell 8-7 despite overcoming an early 7-0 deficit. GC pelted WCJC starter and winning pitcher Brian Panneton (4-4) with 14 hits over the course of the game, including four runs in the final inning.
GC starter Nate Campbell was knocked out of the game after 1.2 innings and dropped to 3-4 on the season. Whitecaps sophomore right-handed hurler Nathan Scott pitched 5.1 innings of relief, struck out five and only gave up one run. On offense, five GC players had at least two hits and scored one run each.
GC begins a long four-game series against Coastal Bend College beginning Tuesday through April 11. The Whitecaps will host the Cougars at 2 and 5 p.m. Tuesday and 1 p.m. Wednesday at Bernard Davis Field. GC will wrap up the series on the road at CBC in Beeville on April 11 at 2 p.m.
