After Selection Sunday’s men's basketball bracket release, the Galveston County Daily News sports desk filled out the 2021 NCAA March Madness men’s basketball tournament bracket Monday.
Sports Editor James LaCombe picked No. 1 seed Gonzaga, No. 2 seed Alabama, No. 1 seed Baylor and No. 2 seed Houston to reach the Final Four. From there, LaCombe picked No. 1 seed Gonzaga to face No. 1 seed Baylor in the National Championship game with Gonzaga winning 85-83.
Sports reporter Keenan Betz picked No. 2 seed Iowa, No. 3 seed Texas, No. 1 seed Baylor and No. 2 seed Houston to reach the Final Four. Betz picked No. 2 seed Houston and No. 3 seed Texas to meet in the National Championship game. Betz picked No. 2 seed Houston to beat No. 3 seed Texas 76-70.
Readers can fill out their own men’s or women’s basketball brackets in today’s print edition on page B4.
