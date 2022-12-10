HOUSTON
The Houston Cougars’ run as the No. 1 team in the nation looks to be done.
A red-hot start to the second half for No. 1 Houston was negated by an ice-cold finish, as the No. 8-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide came into the Fertitta Center on Saturday afternoon and left with a 71-65 win.
In a game that saw Houston host a matchup of top 10 ranked teams for the first time in program history, the Cougars suffered their first loss of the still young 2022-23 season.
“Winning on the road is special, and that’s a great win for Alabama,” Cougars head basketball coach Kelvin Sampson said.
Ahead 31-27 following a grinding first half, the Cougars exploded for a 13-2 run to start the second half to take a stunning 44-29 lead. After that, though, the Crimson Tide curried favor with the referees, as Houston was called for nine fouls during a 9:24 stretch that helped Alabama whittle its deficit down to 58-55.
“We got exposed,” Sampson said. “We exposed them for a while, and then they turned around and exposed us.”
Perhaps none of those fouls were more detrimental to Houston’s cause than when Dickinson alumnus Tramon Mark got called for his fifth, forcing his exit from the game with 8:09 still left in the game. Mark finished with 10 points and helped with an excellent defensive effort against Alabama’s top scorer Brandon Miller, who was limited to eight points on 8 of 9 free throw shooting.
“The game changed,” Sampson said about Mark fouling out.
A dunk in the paint gave the Cougars a 61-58 lead at the 5:34 mark of the second half, but the offense slowed considerably after that, as they failed to knock down a field goal for the next 5:21. Alabama went ahead 63-62 with 3:03 remaining and steadily pulled away from there.
“The last 3 minutes of the game is usually free throws, turnovers and controlling the boards, and Alabama did a good job in those areas, and we didn’t,” Sampson said. “So, we’ll keep working on it.”
Houston trailed for much of a close first half, but scored five unchecked points in the final 1:04 on a 2-pointer from Jamal Shead and a 3-pointer from Mark.
Shead led the Cougars in scoring with 19 points and seven rebounds. J’Wan Roberts added nine points and nine rebounds.
Noah Clowney was Alabama’s top performer with 16 points and 11 rebounds.
Up next for the Cougars will be a game 7 p.m. Tuesday against North Carolina A&T back at the Fertitta Center.
“We can only get better,” Shead said. “For the young guys, it was a really good game for them to see the atmosphere that we’re going to be playing in a lot this year. So, we’ve just got to move forward and get better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.