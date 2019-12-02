HOUSTON
Sheridan Hopkins, a guard on the University of St. Thomas women’s basketball team and Ball High alumna, was named the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference’s Player of the Week for her sport in games played from Nov. 25 through Dec. 1.
Hopkins surpassed 1,500 points for her UST career last weekend and continued to score in bunches, averaging 26 points per game on 56.1 percent shooting during the Celts’ 2-0 weekend trip to Alpine.
She finished two rebounds shy of averaging a double-double. In the Celts’ 83-72 win over host Sul Ross State, Hopkins scored 24 points, secured 13 rebounds, and handed out five assists. She followed that performance with 28 points against Howard Payne.
Hopkins, who has made 10 or more field goals in five of the team’s seven games this season, also averaged nine rebounds, three assists and two steals per game to help UST get out to its best start through seven games since the 2013-14 season.
This week’s award marks the second time this season Hopkins has been recognized by the SCAC; she was also named the Player of the Week two weeks prior.
The Celts women’s basketball team returns to action Dec. 14, when they travel to San Antonio for an exhibition game at NCAA Division I team Incarnate Word.
