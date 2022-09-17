HOUSTON
The Cougars began red-hot in Saturday’s non-conference matchup at TDECU Stadium against Kansas, but the Jayhawks answered back emphatically and Houston couldn’t catch up in a 48-30 loss.
For Kansas, it's the program’s first 3-0 start to a season since 2009. For Houston, the team falls to 0-2 this season against future Big 12 Conference opponents.
The Cougars started fast and ferociously against the visiting Jayhawks, but couldn’t sustain that momentum, as an early 14-0 lead eventually turned into a 28-14 Kansas advantage by the halftime break.
After forcing a Kansas three-and-out on the game’s opening possession, Houston’s offense moved the ball with relative ease, compiling a nine-play, 82-yard drive capped by a short reception hauled in by Ta’Zhawn Henry (15 carries, 56 yards; five receptions, 107 yards) and housed 34 yards for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead.
Another three-and-out plus a short punt gave Houston the ball at the Jayhawks’ 48-yard line, and three plays later, Brandon Campbell sprinted 40 yards for a TD and a 14-0 lead at the 7:18 mark of the first quarter.
But, then Kansas’ offense awoke for a nine-play, 75-yard TD drive, which ended with a 12-yard QB keeper TD run by Jalon Daniels (14-for-23, 158 yards; 12 carries, 123 yards) to cut Houston’s lead in half.
Then, in perhaps the turning point of the game, Kenny Logan Jr. intercepted Cougars QB Clayton Tune (22-for-31, 272 yards; 16 carries, 63 yards), returned it to the Houston 8-yard line, and Daniel Hishaw scored a rushing TD in one play to knot the score 14-14 with 1:06 remaining in the first quarter.
The Jayhawks then blanked Houston 14-0 in the second quarter. On the first play following a 69-minute lightning delay, Kansas ended a 10-play, 84-yard scoring possession with a 5-yard TD pass from Daniels to Luke Grimm.
Then, the Jayhawks sliced and diced their way through the Cougars’ defense, as a 60-yard TD reception by Tory Locklin ended a Kansas possession that began at its own 3-yard line for the 28-14 lead with 1:16 left in the first half.
A 31-yard kickoff return by Clear Springs Chargers alumnus Peyton Sawyer set up the Cougars’ offense with nice field position on the opening drive of the second half, and they scored 10 plays later with Henry punching in a 1-yard TD run to trim the Kansas lead to 28-21.
But, the Jayhawks responded with 14 unanswered points, starting with a grinding 10-play, 75-yard drive finished off by Daniels with a 9-yard QB keeper TD run.
Another Houston turnover, this time a strip sack by Jereme Robinson, deep in its territory once again proved costly, as five plays later, Daniels found Jared Casey for an 8-yard TD pass on a nifty trick play for a 42-21 lead.
A 39-yard screen pass reception by Henry with a defensive personal foul penalty tacked onto the end of the play fueled a quick Houston scoring drive, which ended with a 14-yard QB keeper TD run by Tune to make the score 42-27 with 0:00 on the third-quarter clock.
Kansas pushed the lead to 45-27 with a 22-yard field goal made by Jacob Borcila at the 10:27 mark of the fourth quarter. Houston got the three points back after a long possession ended with a 20-yard Bubba Baxa field goal.
But, the Coogs, down 45-30, weren’t able to recover a needed onside kick to potentially get back to within one score, and Kansas tacked on a 33-yard Borcila field goal with 3:05 left in the game to go up 48-30.
Houston’s final possession ended in a turnover on downs, and Kansas ran out the clock after that to wrap up the game.
Up next, the Cougars (1-2) will have their Bayou Bucket rivalry game 5 p.m. next Saturday against Rice back at TDECU Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.