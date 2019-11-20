HOUSTON
University of St. Thomas basketball player and Ball High alum Sheridan Hopkins was named the United States Collegiate Athletic Association’s Division I Women’s Basketball Player of the Week following her performances in games from Nov. 12 and 18.
A senior from Galveston, Hopkins reached 1,400 points for her collegiate career in Friday’s season-opening contest when she scored 30 points in a 92-65 win over Louisiana College. Hopkins began the season with 1,370 points, and reached 1,400 with her final points in the win over LC.
She continued to pour in points during the team’s road trip as she averaged 27.0 points over three games in three days. Hopkins shot 52.3 percent (34 of 65) from the floor for the weekend. She also added six steals and six blocks to her stat line for the week.
The Celts won two out of three games in their season-opening trip to Northeast Texas, and are now 3-1 following their 100-95 win over Arlington Baptist on Tuesday.
St. Thomas is in its first year of dual membership in the USCAA and the NCAA’s Division III. The USCAA has 88 member institutions across the nation in its two divisions, many of which also have dual membership in the NCAA’s Division III, the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA), and the National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA).
Hopkins’ award is the first national-level award from a St. Thomas athlete in either the USCAA or NCAA’s Division III.
