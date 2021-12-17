Galveston College announced Thursday the Galveston College Whitecaps softball team has hired Howard College head softball coach and junior college coaching veteran Kelly Raines to lead the program.
“Coach Raines brings a vast amount of knowledge and experience with the National Junior College Athletic Association and Texas community college softball to Galveston College,” said Myles Shelton, college president, in making the announcement.
Raines has been Howard College’s head coach since 2005. She helped the Hawks complete 16 years of 30 or more wins in a season, won seven regional championships, nine conference championships and took fourth place in the 2015 national tournament.
“Kelly has a tremendous dedication to student success — both in the classroom and on the field,” Shelton said. “She has been to the NJCAA national tournament seven times in her 16-year career. We are truly excited to have her join our Whitecaps family.”
Prior to joining Howard College, Raines was the head coach at her alma mater Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Missouri, as the head coach for two years. Additionally, she was an assistant softball coach at Midland College. While coaching at Midland College, the Chaps won two regional championships and two conference championships and finished in fourth place at the national tournament.
“Coach Raines’ enthusiasm and excitement, her strong educational background, her knowledge of softball, and her goals and vision will be a tremendous boost to our program,” said Dr. Van Patterson, vice president for administration and student services and interim athletic director. “She will hit the ground running on day one and take our program to the next level.”
Raines is an eight-time Western Junior College Athletic Conference Coach of the Year and a three-time recipient of the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Staff of the Year award. During her playing career at Pensacola Junior College and Lindenwood University, she was a two-time National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics All-American, National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-American, All-Region and All-Conference student-athlete. She is a member of the Lindenwood University Player Hall of Fame.
“I am so excited to be a Whitecap,” Raines said. “I look forward to an exciting new chapter in my life and Galveston College softball.”
