GALVESTON
Galveston College on Tuesday unveiled a new athletic logo and mascot ahead of the spring 2020 baseball and softball seasons.
The redesign includes a distinct logo, new wordmark and new colors to reflect the college’s official royal blue and orange colors, which replaced blue and rust in 2018.
“The new athletic logo features a blue wave with a foamy crest and a friendly but fierce expression,” said Carol Langston, Galveston College director of public affairs. “We have had a great reaction from students who have seen it so far, faculty and staff, and we are excited to introduce our new athletic brand to our fans in the community.”
This is the college’s first mascot and first logo update since Galveston College launched its sports teams under the name Whitecaps in 1992.
“Having a strong and recognizable brand is important to Galveston College and our high-performing athletics program,” said Dr. Myles Shelton, Galveston College president. “The new Whitecaps logo provides us with a more powerful connection to our fans and our community. It also allows us to more seamlessly elevate the entire college’s visibility in the region, state and nation.”
The new Whitecaps wordmark will be featured on baseball uniforms this spring and new softball uniforms in 2021. Any new uniforms or equipment will include the new branding. The old Whitecaps wordmark will remain in use with some items as it is phased out.
The new logo also will be featured on athletic apparel, signage and the athletic website.
The rebranding project, which began a year ago, was conducted by the college’s public affairs department and the college’s Communication, Marketing and Advertising Committee, which is comprised of faculty, staff and students.
The college will conduct a mascot naming contest during the spring 2020 semester.
