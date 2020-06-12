HOUSTON
The University of Houston athletics department announced Friday afternoon it was suspending all voluntary workouts for student-athletes after six symptomatic student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19.
The decision was made "in consultation with internal and external medical experts." The Cougars also made the decision "out of an abundance of caution."
The students have been placed in isolation, and contract tracing procedures have already began.
Even during this pause, Houston will continue its cleaning and sanitization protocols in all facilities.
No timetable was given for when the University of Houston will resume its workouts, but the athletics department said it will work with team physicians and local health professionals to determine best practices as it considers a return to workouts.
