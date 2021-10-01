Despite heading onto the road as an underdog even with a better record, it didn’t faze the Houston Cougars (4-1, 2-0 AAC) when they thrashed the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes (1-4, 0-1 AAC) all over the place with true freshman Alton McCaskill running for three touchdowns in a 45-10 blowout victory Friday night.
McCaskill was dominant all night with 17 carries for 77 yards and three rushing touchdowns. He also had three receptions for 8 yards.
McCaskill got the scoring going with a rushing touchdown in the first quarter. Quarterback Clayton Tune, who finished 17-for-24 completions, 241 passing yards, two passing TDs and one interception, made a 47-yard touchdown pass to Jeremy Singleton.
In the second quarter, McCaskill tacked on two more rushing touchdowns to give the Cougars a commanding 28-0 lead. The Golden Hurricanes finally got onto the board close to halftime with a field goal to go down 28-3 at halftime.
In the second half, Houston’s defense played incredible and only allowed one touchdown with just under 10 minutes in the fourth quarter. The defense also had a pick-6 when Gervarrius Owens returned it 45 yards. UH’s offense drove the field for a 8-yard passing touchdown and a 48-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to close the game’s scoring out 45-10.
The Houston Cougars will take on Tulane Green Wave (1-3, 0-0 AAC) in a 6:30 p.m. Thursday road game. Cougar fans can catch the game on ESPN.
