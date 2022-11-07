HOUSTON
Tramon Mark’s first shot was on the money — nothing but net. His second was the same. After a torn labrum injury sidelined him 11 months ago, the former Dickinson Gator was officially back in the game.
“That first shot, seeing it go in, remembering all the work that I put in to get to that moment, it felt great,” Mark said.
Mark’s first made shot — a 3-pointer with 17:51 on the game clock — gave the preseason No. 3 nationally ranked University of Houston a 5-2 lead, and two minutes later, another on-the-Mark 3-pointer pushed the lead to 10-2 in a game in which the Cougars never trailed en route to a 83-36 season-opening win over visiting Northern Colorado on Monday night at the Fertitta Center.
“There were a lot of jitters; I hadn’t played a real basketball game in so long,” Mark said. “So, just being out there, having my teammates behind me and the fans, it was great. And, I’m glad we could start the season 1 and 0.”
With its trademark smothering defense keeping the Bears’ offense in hibernation, Houston steadily pulled away in the contest, with preseason All-American Marcus Sasser’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer giving the Cougars a 32-13 halftime lead.
For the first nearly five minutes of the second half, Houston went on a 9-0 run fueled by five points from Jamal Shead for a 41-13 lead, and in a wire-to-wire dominant performance, the Cougars took their largest lead of the game at 83-36 with 58 seconds left to play on Emanuel Sharp’s 3-pointer.
Sasser led the Cougars with 21 points and four steals. Shead added nine points nine assists and three steals. Other top contributors for Houston were J’wan Roberts (12 points, six rebounds, three steals), Sharp (11 points) and Jarace Walker (eight points, 12 rebounds).
Northern Colorado’s top scorers were Riley Abercrombie (a Clear Lake alumnus), Caleb Shaw and Matt Johnson II with eight points apiece. The Bears’ leading scorer from last season, Daylen Kountz, was held to 0-for-9 field goal shooting and three points total.
The Cougars had 19 offensive rebounds and forced 23 Bears turnovers.
Houston’s victory also marked the 700th in head coach Kelvin Sampson’s career, 200 of which now have come at the helm of the Cougars program.
Mark, who was in the starting lineup, finished with the six aforementioned points, adding five rebounds and an assist in 24 minutes played.
“The rehab process was brutal; it was hard for me being away from my teammates a lot while the season was going on,” Mark said. “It was tough, but I got through it. … I want to stay healthy this season, and if I can stay healthy, I think can give myself and my teammates a big chance to do something special.”
The Cougars return to action 5 p.m. Friday at Saint Joseph’s in Annapolis, Maryland.
James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews
