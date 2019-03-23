University of St. Thomas women’s basketball player Sheridan Hopkins was named an NAIA Division I honorable mention All-American for the second straight year.
A 5-foot-9 junior guard from Galveston, Hopkins averaged 22.8 points per game, which ranked second in the nation. She grabbed 11.28 rebounds per game, which ranked seventh in the country. Her 2.5 steals per game ranked 16th.
Hopkins, the Red River Athletic Conference Player of the Year, scored in double figures in all 25 games. She reached 20 or more points in 17 games. She had 18 double-doubles, including a string of 15 in a row.
She scored a career-high 32 points against the University of Dallas on Nov. 9, and pulled down a personal-best 19 rebounds against Texas College on Jan. 19. Hopkins had a career-high seven steals against Jarvis Christian on Jan. 4.
Hopkins also reached the 1,000 career points milestone this past season.
—Staff Reports
