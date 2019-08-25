COUGARS FAST FACTS
Head coach: Dana Holgorsen (1st season)
2018 record: 8-5, 5-3 in American Athletic Conference (lost against Army, 70-14, Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl)
Returning starters: 8 offense, 4 defense, 2 special teams
Galveston County alumni: CB D.J. Small (Dickinson), LB Jordan Milburn (Ball High), WR Ja’Kori Morgan (Clear Lake), DL Aymiel Fleming (La Marque), WR Peyton Sawyer (Clear Springs)
HOT READ
For most non-Power Five schools, an 8-5 record is good. However, Houston isn’t a typical non-Power Five school. Expectations are high, which is why after Houston got blown out against Army, the Cougars fired head coach Major Applewhite. Houston brought in West Virginia’s Dana Holgorsen to turn this program around. Coming from the Big 12, Holgorsen will bring plenty of experience to upgrade Houston’s offense. If the defense can stabilize itself, the Cougars should be on their way to a successful season.
– Keenan Betz
PLAYER TO WATCH
D’Eriq King, senior, QB
Looking for healthy season, quarterback King will try to continue to make strides this upcoming season. King set an American Athletic Conference record for 50 total touchdowns (36 passing, 14 touchdowns) during the regular season. King did all of this while missing 2½ games because of an injury.
He led the nation in points with an average of 27.5, which was four points ahead of the No. 2 spot shared by Heisman winner Kyler Murray and Dwayne Haskins. King had a rushing touchdown in all 11 games. He also became one of three quarterbacks in FBS history with at least 35 passing touchdowns and 13 rushing touchdowns.
If King can stay healthy for the entire season, look for him and the rest of the offense to pump out more scoring opportunities. It is possible because last season King recorded 300 passing yards and 100 rushing yards in a game for the first time since Houston’s Kevin Kolb did it against TCU on Oct. 25, 2003.
King has the background to show he can help elevate the Cougars offense. He was the 2018 The American All-Conference Second Team, 2018 Earl Campbell Award Finalist, 2018 Maxwell Award Semifinalist and 2018 Manning Award Watch List. If first-year head coach Dana Holgorsen wants to have a successful season, watch for him to lean on King.
– Keenan Betz
QUOTABLE
“I love being back in Houston. I love the school and the city and going to Astros games and Rockets games and good restaurants. Houston allows me to be who I am. I’m very comfortable here.”
– Houston head coach Dana Holgorsen on what it’s like returning to Houston and Texas
SCHEDULE
Sept. 1, Sunday at Oklahoma
TV/radio: ABC, 950 AM
Sept. 7 Prairie View A&M
TV/radio: ESPN 3, 950 AM
Sept. 13, Friday Washington State
TV/radio: ESPN, 950 AM
Sept. 19, Thursday at Tulane
TV/radio: ABC, 950 AM
Sept. 28 at North Texas
TV/radio: 950 AM
Oct. 12 Cincinnati
TV/radio: 950 AM
Oct. 19 at Connecticut
TV/radio: 950 AM
Oct. 24, Thursday SMU
TV/radio: ESPN, 950 AM
Nov. 2 at UCF
TV/radio: 950 AM
Nov. 16 Memphis
TV/radio: 950 AM
Nov. 23 at Tulsa
TV/radio: 950 AM
Nov. 30 Navy
TV/radio: 950 AM
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.