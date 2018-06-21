San Diego State’s Ashlynn Dunbar has never been outside of the country before.
That will change next month when she travels to Europe along with other volleyball players from her conference.
The Seabrook native and Clear Falls alum was named to the Mountain West touring All-Star volleyball team that will participate in the 2018 Global Challenge in July.
“It’s super exciting,” she said. “I think it’s a great opportunity for me to work on my game with other people in the conference. It’s also a great way to make a name for myself in the conference and see more of the world.”
It’ll be the fifth consecutive trip for the conference, which is scheduled for July 4 through July 15 as 12 student-athletes from eight of the 11 conference schools will train and compete against junior national and club teams in Europe.
“It’s something that’s offered to our teams in the conference, and our coach was looking for volunteers and I volunteered,” Dunbar said. “I look at it as a way to improve myself.”
The opening ceremony is scheduled for July 9 in Pula, Croatia, where the Mountain West All-Star team (which will consist of five outside hitters, four middle blockers, two setters and one libero) will compete for four days.
New Mexico head coach Jeff Nelson will be the head coach of this year’s Mountain West Global Challenge squad, while San Jose State’s Alex Luna will serve as the assistant coach.
So far this summer, Dunbar has been practicing by herself in preparation for the trip. She’ll meet up with the rest of her conference players next month.
“Most of the preparation has been me working out by myself and working out with some of my teammates,” Dunbar said. “Once I get to Europe, I’ll see the rest of my conference teammates. Right now, I’m just working out by myself.”
Dunbar is the only player from the San Diego State Aztecs to take part in this summer’s tour.
She is the eighth Aztec volleyball player to participate in the Global Challenge.
Last year, Dunbar started in 23 of 30 matches for San Diego State and was ranked fourth on the team with an average of 2.52 kills per set, which surpassed the double-digit plateau in put-aways 13 times. Dunbar was third on the team in three separate categories, including points (2.97 per set), digs (1.78 per set) and blocks (0.65 per set).
Dunbar also finished with four double-doubles (kills-digs) last year and was named to the all-tournament team at the Denver Invitational in September after averaging 2.36 kills, 2.14 digs and 0.79 blocks per set in three matches, helping SDSU capture the tournament title.
The Aztecs finished the 2017 season with a 16-15 overall record and a 10-8 conference record.
“Last season was a time for us to develop and grow,” Dunbar said. “We started the conference out a little slow but we continued to grow as the season went on. We’re excited to see what we can do this season and see what it holds for me.”
At Clear Falls, Dunbar was a four-time varsity letter winner for the Knights and was the Galveston County 2015-16 girls athlete of the year as well as a first-team all-district selection for all four years in high school.
Dunbar (who also played basketball in high school) comes from an athletic family. Her father Louis Dunbar played basketball with the Harlem Globetrotters and played college basketball at the University of Houston.
“It’s definitely been a part of me for my entire life,” Ashlynn Dunbar said. “I love basketball just as much as volleyball. Volleyball just happens to be the ride I took, but my family has always been supportive of me every step of the way. I think it helps to come from a family of athletes because we’re super competitive.”
She has many fond memories of watching her dad play with the Harlem Globetrotters as a kid.
“It was exciting,” Ashlynn Dunbar said. “It was a fun experience for me as a kid because a lot of people are amazed by the fact that my dad was a Harlem Globetrotter and everyone finds it so cool.”
Her father isn’t the only member of the family to play for the Harlem Globetrotters. Just earlier this week, her brother Lou Dunbar II joined the Harlem Globetrotters after the organization chose him in its 12th annual draft after playing his college ball at Oklahoma City University.
“I’ll always have my brother’s back, and I always look up to him,” Ashlynn Dunbar said. “I’m proud of him. He’s very persistent, and it’s great to see what’s in store with him.”
As for any chance of her playing for the Harlem Globetrotters, Ashlynn Dunbar hasn’t quite struck down that possibility.
“It wouldn’t be my first plan, but who knows what the future holds,” she said. “It would be exciting so who knows what will happen in the future.”
But for now, she is focused on the upcoming season with the Aztecs.
“This season, we’re looking forward to our preseason schedule,” she said. “We’ll have a lot of good competition and great places to go to. We’ll have a lot of good teams that will help us get ready for the conference tournament.”
