Texas Fast Facts
Head coach: Tom Herman (3rd season)
2018 record: 10-4, 7-2 in Big 12 Conference (won against Georgia, 28-21, Sugar Bowl)
Galveston County alumni: none
Hot read: Texas said it was back last season, and the team was almost back. The Longhorns had a fantastic 2018 campaign. Texas beat SEC-opponent Georgia in the Sugar Bowl and beat Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown. If the Longhorns want to be the top team in the Big 12 pack, they most likely need to find a way to beat the Sooners twice. Also, if Texas wants to be in the College Football Playoff, the team must win all of its non-conference games.
– Keenan Betz
SCHEDULE
Aug. 31 vs. Louisiana Tech
Sept. 7 vs. LSU
Sept. 14 at Rice
Sept. 21 vs. Oklahoma State
Oct. 5 at West Virginia
Oct. 12 vs. Oklahoma
Oct. 19 vs. Kansas
Oct. 26 at TCU
Nov. 9 vs. Kansas State
Nov. 16 at Iowa State
Nov. 23 at Baylor
Nov. 29, Friday vs. Texas Tech
Texas A&M Fast Facts
Head coach: Jimbo Fisher (2nd season)
2018 record: 9-4, 5-3 in Southeastern Conference (won against North Carolina State, 52-13, TaxSlayer Gator Bowl)
Galveston County alumni: TE Jalen Wydermyer (Dickinson)
Hot read: Texas A&M certainly improved under first-year head coach Jimbo Fisher, who brought some excitement back into the program. The team lost a tight contest against Clemson but got blown out against Alabama. If the Aggies want to accomplish their next goal, they have to beat Alabama-type teams. Texas A&M also must find a way to defeat opponents like Mississippi State and Auburn.
– Keenan Betz
SCHEDULE
Aug. 29, Thursday vs. Texas State
Sept. 7 at Clemson
Sept. 14 vs. Lamar
Sept. 21 vs. Auburn
Sept. 28 vs. Arkansas
Oct. 12 vs. Alabama
Oct. 19 at Ole Miss
Oct. 26 vs. Mississippi State
Nov. 2 vs. UTSA
Nov. 16 vs. South Carolina
Nov. 23 at Georgia
Nov. 30 at LSU
Texas Southern Fast Facts
Head coach: Clarence McKinney (1st season)
2018 record: 2-9, 1-6 in Southwestern Athletic Conference
Galveston County alumni: WR Roylain Oliver (Dickinson), LB Archie Williams (Dickinson)
Hot read: After another 2-9 season, head coach Michael Haywood resigned. The Tigers went out and hired Clarence McKinney, who spent his previous season as the associate head coach/running backs at Arizona. Texas Southern has to find a way to score offensively while also not getting blown out on defense. The Tigers only won one conference game and did not win a single road game last season. The team can only go up from here.
– Keenan Betz
SCHEDULE
Aug. 31 vs. Prairie View A&M
Sept. 7 at Incarnate Word
Sept. 14 at Louisiana
Sept. 28 at Houston Baptist
Oct. 5 at Alabama A&M
Oct. 12 vs. Missouri S&T
Oct. 19 vs. Southern
Oct. 26 at Mississippi Valley State
Nov. 2 at Grambling State
Nov. 9 vs. Alabama State
Nov. 23 At Arkansas-Pink Bluff
Texas Tech Fast Facts
Head coach: Matt Wells (1st season)
2018 record: 5-7, 3-6 in Big 12 Conference
Galveston County alumni: DL John Scott III (Hitchcock)
Hot read: After another disappointing 2018 season, Kliff Kingsbury was let go. New head coach Matt Wells will have plenty on his plate. The team can score a plethora of points and can almost keep up with Oklahoma in scoring. Texas Tech’s problem is defense. The Red Raiders must find a way to keep opponents from scoring on them, especially in the Big 12 Conference. If Texas Tech can fix its defense, this team can go from a losing record to winning a bowl game.
– Keenan Betz
SCHEDULE
Aug. 31 vs. Montana State
Sept. 7 vs. UTEP
Sept. 14 at Arizona
Sept. 28 at Oklahoma
Oct. 5 vs. Oklahoma State
Oct. 12 at Baylor
Oct. 19 vs. Iowa State
Oct. 26 at Kansas State
Nov. 9 at West Virginia
Nov. 16 vs. TCU
Nov. 23 vs. Kansas State
Nov. 29, Friday at Texas
Sam Houston State Fast Facts
Head coach: K.C. Keeler (6th season)
2018 record: 6-5, 5-4 in Southland
Galveston County alumni: DB Zyon McCollum (Ball High) and DB Tristin McCollum (Ball High)
Hot read: Sam Houston State had a down year by head coach K.C. Keeler’s standards. For the first time since the 2010-11 season, the Bearkats missed the playoffs. Roster injuries didn’t help, but Sam Houston State still needs more consistent play on both sides of the ball. In two games, the team lost by a combined eight points. In the team’s other three loses, Sam Houston State got blown out by 17, 18 and 20 points, respectively. The Bearkats need to forget about last season and just focus on one game at a time in 2019 to reach the FCS Playoffs again.
– Keenan Betz
SCHEDULE
Aug. 31 at New Mexico
Sept. 7 vs. Oklahoma Panhandle
Sept. 14 at North Dakota
Sept. 21 vs. Incarnate Word
Sept. 28 at McNeese
Oct. 5 vs. Stephen F. Austin
Oct. 12 vs. Lamar
Oct. 19 vs. Nicholls
Oct. 26 at Central Arkansas
Nov. 9 at Abilene Christian
Nov. 16 vs. Northwestern State
Nov. 23 vs. Houston Baptist
Rice Fast Facts
Head coach: Mike Bloomgren (2nd season)
2018 record: 2-11, 1-7 in Conference USA
Galveston County alumni: TE Jordan Myers (Dickinson)
Hot read: Rice had another disappointing season. Mike Bloomgren did improve the Owls’ record by one game, but this won’t be enough to keep any head coach around. Rice only won one conference game and lost all of its road games. The Owls’ offense should have improved under Bloomgren, and it did a little bit but not enough from giving up 28 or more points in 11 games. Bloomgren must show some improvement on the field and in the win column to avoid being kept on the hot seat.
– Keenan Betz
SCHEDULE
Aug. 30, Friday at Army
Sept. 6 Friday vs. Wake Forest
Sept. 14 vs. Texas
Sept. 21 vs. Baylor
Sept. 28 vs. Louisiana Tech
Oct. 5 at UAB
Oct. 19 at UTSA
Oct. 26 vs. Southern Miss
Nov. 2 vs. Marshall
Nov. 16 at Middle Tennessee
Nov. 23 vs. North Texas
Nov. 30 at UTEP
Baylor Fast Facts
Head coach: Matt Rhule (3rd season)
2018 record: 7-6, 4-5 in Big 12 Conference (won against Vanderbilt, 45-38, Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl)
Galveston County alumni: none
Hot read: Baylor improved tremendously by finishing 7-6, compared to 1-11 in Matt Rhule’s first season. Rhule keeps showing the Bears can improve and get even better. The team eventually will have to beat the likes of Oklahoma, Texas and Iowa State. The No. 1 improvement Baylor can make is performing better than 1-4 on the road. If the Bears can improve on the road and in conference play, they can expect more wins and a better bowl game.
– Keenan Betz
SCHEDULE
Aug. 31 vs. Stephen F. Austin
Sept. 7 vs. UTSA
Sept. 21 at Rice
Sept. 28 vs. Iowa State
Oct. 5 at Kansas State
Oct. 12 vs. Texas Tech
Oct. 19 at Oklahoma State
Oct. 31, Thursday vs. West Virginia
Nov. 9 at TCU
Nov. 16 vs. Oklahoma
Nov. 23 vs. Texas
Nov. 30 at Kansas
TCU Fast Facts
Head coach: Gary Patterson (19th season)
2018 record: 7-6, 4-5 in Big 12 Conference (won against California, 10-7 overtime, Cheez-It Bowl)
Galveston County alumni: CB Noah Daniels (Clear Creek)
Hot read: TCU had a down year compared to the 2017 campaign. The Horned Frogs struggled in conference play, finishing 4-5 and were 2-3 in road contests. Roster injuries hurt the team to score points consistently. The Horned Frogs’ defense will want to focus on not giving up so many points. The team must also find a way to beat teams like Oklahoma, Texas and Iowa State. TCU also cannot afford to lose games against teams such as Kansas.
– Keenan Betz
SCHEDULE
Aug. 31 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Sept. 14 at Purdue
Sept. 21 vs. SMU
Sept. 28 vs. Kansas
Oct. 5 at Iowa State
Oct. 19 at Kansas State
Oct. 26 vs. Texas
Nov. 2 at Oklahoma State
Nov. 9 at Baylor
Nov. 16 at Texas Tech
Nov. 23 at Oklahoma
Nov. 29, Friday vs. West Virginia
