Texas Fast Facts

Head coach: Tom Herman (3rd season)

2018 record: 10-4, 7-2 in Big 12 Conference (won against Georgia, 28-21, Sugar Bowl)

Galveston County alumni: none

Hot read: Texas said it was back last season, and the team was almost back. The Longhorns had a fantastic 2018 campaign. Texas beat SEC-opponent Georgia in the Sugar Bowl and beat Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown. If the Longhorns want to be the top team in the Big 12 pack, they most likely need to find a way to beat the Sooners twice. Also, if Texas wants to be in the College Football Playoff, the team must win all of its non-conference games.

– Keenan Betz

SCHEDULE

Aug. 31 vs. Louisiana Tech

Sept. 7 vs. LSU

Sept. 14 at Rice

Sept. 21 vs. Oklahoma State

Oct. 5 at West Virginia

Oct. 12 vs. Oklahoma

Oct. 19 vs. Kansas

Oct. 26 at TCU

Nov. 9 vs. Kansas State

Nov. 16 at Iowa State

Nov. 23 at Baylor

Nov. 29, Friday vs. Texas Tech

Texas A&M Fast Facts

Head coach: Jimbo Fisher (2nd season)

2018 record: 9-4, 5-3 in Southeastern Conference (won against North Carolina State, 52-13, TaxSlayer Gator Bowl)

Galveston County alumni: TE Jalen Wydermyer (Dickinson)

Hot read: Texas A&M certainly improved under first-year head coach Jimbo Fisher, who brought some excitement back into the program. The team lost a tight contest against Clemson but got blown out against Alabama. If the Aggies want to accomplish their next goal, they have to beat Alabama-type teams. Texas A&M also must find a way to defeat opponents like Mississippi State and Auburn.

– Keenan Betz

SCHEDULE

Aug. 29, Thursday vs. Texas State

Sept. 7 at Clemson

Sept. 14 vs. Lamar

Sept. 21 vs. Auburn

Sept. 28 vs. Arkansas

Oct. 12 vs. Alabama

Oct. 19 at Ole Miss

Oct. 26 vs. Mississippi State

Nov. 2 vs. UTSA

Nov. 16 vs. South Carolina

Nov. 23 at Georgia

Nov. 30 at LSU

Texas Southern Fast Facts

Head coach: Clarence McKinney (1st season)

2018 record: 2-9, 1-6 in Southwestern Athletic Conference

Galveston County alumni: WR Roylain Oliver (Dickinson), LB Archie Williams (Dickinson)

Hot read: After another 2-9 season, head coach Michael Haywood resigned. The Tigers went out and hired Clarence McKinney, who spent his previous season as the associate head coach/running backs at Arizona. Texas Southern has to find a way to score offensively while also not getting blown out on defense. The Tigers only won one conference game and did not win a single road game last season. The team can only go up from here.

– Keenan Betz

SCHEDULE

Aug. 31 vs. Prairie View A&M

Sept. 7 at Incarnate Word

Sept. 14 at Louisiana

Sept. 28 at Houston Baptist

Oct. 5 at Alabama A&M

Oct. 12 vs. Missouri S&T

Oct. 19 vs. Southern

Oct. 26 at Mississippi Valley State

Nov. 2 at Grambling State

Nov. 9 vs. Alabama State

Nov. 23 At Arkansas-Pink Bluff

Texas Tech Fast Facts

Head coach: Matt Wells (1st season)

2018 record: 5-7, 3-6 in Big 12 Conference

Galveston County alumni: DL John Scott III (Hitchcock)

Hot read: After another disappointing 2018 season, Kliff Kingsbury was let go. New head coach Matt Wells will have plenty on his plate. The team can score a plethora of points and can almost keep up with Oklahoma in scoring. Texas Tech’s problem is defense. The Red Raiders must find a way to keep opponents from scoring on them, especially in the Big 12 Conference. If Texas Tech can fix its defense, this team can go from a losing record to winning a bowl game.

– Keenan Betz

SCHEDULE

Aug. 31 vs. Montana State

Sept. 7 vs. UTEP

Sept. 14 at Arizona

Sept. 28 at Oklahoma

Oct. 5 vs. Oklahoma State

Oct. 12 at Baylor

Oct. 19 vs. Iowa State

Oct. 26 at Kansas State

Nov. 9 at West Virginia

Nov. 16 vs. TCU

Nov. 23 vs. Kansas State

Nov. 29, Friday at Texas

Sam Houston State Fast Facts

Head coach: K.C. Keeler (6th season)

2018 record: 6-5, 5-4 in Southland

Galveston County alumni: DB Zyon McCollum (Ball High) and DB Tristin McCollum (Ball High)

Hot read: Sam Houston State had a down year by head coach K.C. Keeler’s standards. For the first time since the 2010-11 season, the Bearkats missed the playoffs. Roster injuries didn’t help, but Sam Houston State still needs more consistent play on both sides of the ball. In two games, the team lost by a combined eight points. In the team’s other three loses, Sam Houston State got blown out by 17, 18 and 20 points, respectively. The Bearkats need to forget about last season and just focus on one game at a time in 2019 to reach the FCS Playoffs again.

– Keenan Betz

SCHEDULE

Aug. 31 at New Mexico

Sept. 7 vs. Oklahoma Panhandle

Sept. 14 at North Dakota

Sept. 21 vs. Incarnate Word

Sept. 28 at McNeese

Oct. 5 vs. Stephen F. Austin

Oct. 12 vs. Lamar

Oct. 19 vs. Nicholls

Oct. 26 at Central Arkansas

Nov. 9 at Abilene Christian

Nov. 16 vs. Northwestern State

Nov. 23 vs. Houston Baptist

Rice Fast Facts

Head coach: Mike Bloomgren (2nd season)

2018 record: 2-11, 1-7 in Conference USA

Galveston County alumni: TE Jordan Myers (Dickinson)

Hot read: Rice had another disappointing season. Mike Bloomgren did improve the Owls’ record by one game, but this won’t be enough to keep any head coach around. Rice only won one conference game and lost all of its road games. The Owls’ offense should have improved under Bloomgren, and it did a little bit but not enough from giving up 28 or more points in 11 games. Bloomgren must show some improvement on the field and in the win column to avoid being kept on the hot seat.

– Keenan Betz

SCHEDULE

Aug. 30, Friday at Army

Sept. 6 Friday vs. Wake Forest

Sept. 14 vs. Texas

Sept. 21 vs. Baylor

Sept. 28 vs. Louisiana Tech

Oct. 5 at UAB

Oct. 19 at UTSA

Oct. 26 vs. Southern Miss

Nov. 2 vs. Marshall

Nov. 16 at Middle Tennessee

Nov. 23 vs. North Texas

Nov. 30 at UTEP

Baylor Fast Facts

Head coach: Matt Rhule (3rd season)

2018 record: 7-6, 4-5 in Big 12 Conference (won against Vanderbilt, 45-38, Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl)

Galveston County alumni: none

Hot read: Baylor improved tremendously by finishing 7-6, compared to 1-11 in Matt Rhule’s first season. Rhule keeps showing the Bears can improve and get even better. The team eventually will have to beat the likes of Oklahoma, Texas and Iowa State. The No. 1 improvement Baylor can make is performing better than 1-4 on the road. If the Bears can improve on the road and in conference play, they can expect more wins and a better bowl game.

– Keenan Betz

SCHEDULE

Aug. 31 vs. Stephen F. Austin

Sept. 7 vs. UTSA

Sept. 21 at Rice

Sept. 28 vs. Iowa State

Oct. 5 at Kansas State

Oct. 12 vs. Texas Tech

Oct. 19 at Oklahoma State

Oct. 31, Thursday vs. West Virginia

Nov. 9 at TCU

Nov. 16 vs. Oklahoma

Nov. 23 vs. Texas

Nov. 30 at Kansas

TCU Fast Facts

Head coach: Gary Patterson (19th season)

2018 record: 7-6, 4-5 in Big 12 Conference (won against California, 10-7 overtime, Cheez-It Bowl)

Galveston County alumni: CB Noah Daniels (Clear Creek)

Hot read: TCU had a down year compared to the 2017 campaign. The Horned Frogs struggled in conference play, finishing 4-5 and were 2-3 in road contests. Roster injuries hurt the team to score points consistently. The Horned Frogs’ defense will want to focus on not giving up so many points. The team must also find a way to beat teams like Oklahoma, Texas and Iowa State. TCU also cannot afford to lose games against teams such as Kansas.

– Keenan Betz

SCHEDULE

Aug. 31 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Sept. 14 at Purdue

Sept. 21 vs. SMU

Sept. 28 vs. Kansas

Oct. 5 at Iowa State

Oct. 19 at Kansas State

Oct. 26 vs. Texas

Nov. 2 at Oklahoma State

Nov. 9 at Baylor

Nov. 16 at Texas Tech

Nov. 23 at Oklahoma

Nov. 29, Friday vs. West Virginia

Keenan Betz: 409-683-5237, keenan.betz@galvnews.com or on Twitter @surebetkeenan

Sports Columnist, Reporter & Copy Editor

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription