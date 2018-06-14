A passion for working with and inspiring children recently earned Texas City alum Asa Garcia the distinction of being named to the Southeastern Conference track and field community service team.
A triple jumper on the University of Florida’s track team, Garcia is one of two Gators representatives on the SEC track and field community service team.
A main motivating factor driving Garcia to her volunteer work has been the desire to serve as a mentor for young children — something she said she didn’t have growing up, aside from a middle school basketball camp during which one of the instructors pulled her aside and talked to her about being a college athlete.
“I just thought that made a big difference,” Garcia said. “I was involved in sports but not to the elite level that I became, so that was definitely an inspiration.”
Garcia officially logged 59 hours of community service (although she notes that she forgot to record more time spent) with various charitable programs. Fifty-three of those official hours were spent working with Gators in Motion, a free after-school sport-based development program for under-privileged middle school students in the Gainesville, Fla. area.
“One of the big focuses is trauma-sensitive coaching, which is working with kids who have had trauma and who have had things in their lives, like disasters, that they’ve never been able to deal with or even know that they have an issue with,” Garcia said. “So, you have to be very sensitive and have a lot of time and patience.
“And, you have to remember these people aren’t as fortunate as you may have been in the community you grew up in,” Garcia added. “You really have the ability to change their lives.”
Specifically, the children and college athletes in the program bond through the sport of tennis (which Garcia said she played in middle school and some in high school) to promote character development, healthy lifestyles and nutrition. The college athletes also tutor the kids in the program to help them improve their academic marks.
“I just thought this was so impactful in their lives, and it makes such a big difference in their lives,” Garcia said.
As a big-time Division I college athlete, Garcia, called “Ace” by her potential protégés, also enjoys a degree of celebrity status among the kids she serves.
“They’re like, ‘You’re on Google, Miss Ace,’ and that inspires them,” Garcia said. “So, just me talking to them, saying ‘Let’s do something this way instead of that way,’ they automatically listen to me. I already have their attention because they think what I’m doing is so cool.”
Garcia said she first got involved with the program after reading about it on a flyer a little more than a year ago.
“I thought, ‘That sounds great. That sounds like a fun opportunity,’” Garcia said. “Once I got there, it became so much more than going there to teach kids how to do tennis. It became a mentorship, and I built really great relationships with these kids.”
Spending these hours of community service on top of being a full-time student and a full-time athlete may seem like a tall task, but Garcia has been highly motivated to help out ever since first getting involved with Gators in Motion.
“It’s not like I have a bunch of time to go every day but definitely go when I can because I just see the difference that it makes,” Garcia said. “They want to listen to me, they want to hear about how to become involved in different things, they want to hear success stories. … Even if I didn’t have time for this, I would have to figure out a way to rearrange my schedule.”
Garcia, the 2015 Galveston County girls athlete of the year, is on course to graduate this summer but will have one more year of athletic eligibility next track and field season as she pursues her masters degree in health education and behavior.
