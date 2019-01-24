GALVESTON
The Galveston College Whitecaps baseball team will take on the Temple College Leopards in their season opener Friday at 3 p.m. at Bernard Davis Field, 83rd Street and Frank Giusti Drive, Galveston.
At 2:45 p.m. prior to the game, the Galveston Kiwanis Club will make a presentation in honor of Andre DeRouen, a member of the Whitecaps baseball team from League City, who drowned last year while rescuing his brother from a neighborhood pond. Prior to joining the Whitecaps, DeRouen was a standout multi-sport athlete at Hitchcock High School.
Houston Astros announcer Bob Ford will emcee the event. Admission is free.
