The Galveston College Whitecaps baseball team will take on the Temple College Leopards in their season opener Friday at 3 p.m. at Bernard Davis Field, 83rd Street and Frank Giusti Drive, Galveston.

At 2:45 p.m. prior to the game, the Galveston Kiwanis Club will make a presentation in honor of Andre DeRouen, a member of the Whitecaps baseball team from League City, who drowned last year while rescuing his brother from a neighborhood pond. Prior to joining the Whitecaps, DeRouen was a standout multi-sport athlete at Hitchcock High School.

Houston Astros announcer Bob Ford will emcee the event. Admission is free.

