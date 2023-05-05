LEAGUE CITY
Nine doubles champions were crowned at the 6th annual Clear Creek Education Foundation Tennis Tournament held at The Fitness Center at South Shore Harbour.
Updated: May 5, 2023 @ 9:43 pm
“It was a great tournament,” director Kevin Duke said. “We raised $10,000 for the Foundation. But not only did we raise a lot of money, we also had a very high level of tennis played by all.”
The all-brother team of Chris and Craig Crookston won the men’s 4.5 event with a 6-2, 6-4 finals victory over Bryan Langford/Heintje Unson.
But Unson got into the winners’ circle when he teamed up with Erica Jessel to win the 4.5 mixed, beating Catherine Nguyen/Brandon Tran in their championship match, 6-3, 6-2.
Rounding out the 4.5 winners was the women’s team of Tristen Brunson/Shelby Fillingame, who rallied for a 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 finals victory over Sadie Dakay/Zoe Male.
Dakay also reached the championship round of the mixed 3.5, where she doubled up with Archie Dakay, only to fall short against Karina Candappa/Andrew Tran, 6-2, 7-6.
The 4.0 winners were: Keith Gross/Ricky Patel, men’s; Jayna Neely/MK Reeder, women’s; and Grace Labuga/Jared Dake, mixed.
In their respective finals, Gross/Patel beat Brandon Hitchman/Dake, 6-2, 6-1; Neely/Reeder defeated Stephanie Roush/Maria Sharp, 6-2, 6-3; and Labuga/Dake received a default win over Betina Vallejo/Chris Micklitz.
In the 3.5 men’s final, the father-son tandem of John Acevedo/John Acevedo Jr. were 3-6, 6-4 and 6-2 comeback victors against Meghal Bhatt/Yasser Qutub.
Over on the women’s 3.5 side of the court, Jolee Corkill/Anna Trinosky won their final over Diya Patel/Diya Patel, 7-6, 6-4.
