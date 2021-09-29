Houston Rockets Jae’Sean Tate, from left, Eric Gordon, Daishen Nix, D.J. Augustin, a member of the Rockets’ staff and Jalen Green watch Daniel Theis shoot a free throw during training camp at the Galveston Island Convention Center on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021.
Houston Rockets Jae’Sean Tate, from left, Eric Gordon, Daishen Nix, D.J. Augustin, a member of the Rockets’ staff and Jalen Green watch Daniel Theis shoot a free throw during training camp at the Galveston Island Convention Center on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021.
Half of the Houston Rockets’ training camp roster are age 23 or younger, so youthful exuberance appears to the calling card of the team, as their training camp continued Tuesday at the Galveston Island Convention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.