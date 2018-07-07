HOUSTON
Defender Philippe Senderos’ first career MLS brace boosted the Houston Dynamo to 3-0 win over Minnesota United on Saturday at BBVA Compass Stadium.
The Dynamo broke onto the scoreboard in the 36th minute when forward Romell Quioto’s corner kick took a deflection off forward Alberth Elis and found the boot of Senderos deep in the penalty box, and Senderos blasted a shot by United goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth for a 1-0 advantage.
Senderos struck again off a Quioto corner kick in the 52nd minute. This time Quioto’s ball went into the box and was hit directly to Senderos, who sent a header into the back of the net to push the Dynamo lead to 2-0.
Elis put the match on ice in the second minute of stoppage time, collecting a loose ball in the penalty area and putting away a goal with ease for the 3-0 final mark.
Senderos’ brace comes on the heels of his match-tying goal Tuesday in the final seconds of the Dynamo’s 2-2 draw with Los Angeles Football Club. Like Saturday’s first goal, Senderos’ goal Tuesday also was off a corner with assists from Quioto and Elis.
Houston were able to win the match in fairly dominant fashion thanks a relentless attack that outshoot Minnesota 22 (nine on goal) to five (one on goal). The Dynamo also won the possession battle (56.9 percent to 43.1 percent) and had more than 100 more passes (497 to 377) with 86.7 percent passing accuracy.
Minnesota couldn’t convert on a promising one-on-one fast break in the ninth minute thanks to goalkeeper Joe Willis slapping away forward Christian Ramirez’s shot attempt. United’s Shuttleworth made a great save of his own in the 32nd minute when Elis tried to flick a header on goal off a ball played into the box.
Houston nearly added to its total in the 55th minute when defender Adam Lundkvist rattled a long shot off the top crossbar. The crossbar was again unkind to the Dynamo in the 88th minute, as Elis slipped a nice pass to midfielder Tomás Martínez, but Martinez’s shot was barely too high.
The Dynamo (7-6-4) return to action 8 p.m. Saturday against the Colorado Rapids at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colo.
