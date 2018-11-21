GALVESTON
Galveston College Whitecaps head baseball coach Chris Joblin will be headed to the professional ranks, as he was tapped by the Miami Marlins to be their talent scout for the region.
“It’s always intrigued me, being able to make an impact at the professional level,” Joblin said. “It’s something I think everyone thinks about doing at some point, so it’s a great opportunity.”
Joblin will be tasked with scouting talent for the Marlins organization in what they call their south Texas region, which Joblin said is all of the state that falls below Interstate 20.
“For years, there’s been many high draft picks that have come out of south Texas,” Joblin said. “It’s one of the best areas in the country for amateur baseball. So, it’s going to be a challenge with all the players that come out of this area, but it’s going to be really exciting to have an opportunity to see all the great players that south Texas has to offer.”
Joblin leaves Galveston College’s baseball program with a record of success, guiding the team to the regional tournament in each of his six years at the helm of the Whitecaps. He has nine total years of coaching experience, experience which he feels will serve him well in his new job.
“It’s definitely allowed me to start down the path of evaluating players,” Joblin said. “It’s also helped me create a network of coaches that coach at high school and select baseball levels, and then the relationships that I’ve built with two-year college coaches, being a junior college coach, and the ones that I’ve developed with four-year universities that have come in and recruited our players down here at Galveston College. All of that is going to help moving forward as a professional scout.”
While Joblin said the scouting job with the Marlins appealed to him for multiple reasons, the aspect to which he’s most looking forward is working at a higher level in the baseball world.
“It’s going to allow me to move up in the general area of the players that I’m working with, and to work with a professional organization where everything is baseball related and everything like that is exciting.”
